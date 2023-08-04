FatBrain AI ($LZGI) and Appulate to Distribute AI Sales Enablement Solution to 35,000 Agencies Serving 150 Insurance Carriers

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) (the "Company," or "we"), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions for small business, announced a new distribution agreement for its IntellAgent Advisor™ AI Sales Enablement solution.

FatBrain AI (PRNewswire)

Its distribution partner Appulate offers an industry-leading software that has been digitizing insurance transactions across agency brokers, distribution/MGA and carrier systems over 18 years. It reaches nearly 300,000 users at 35,000 agencies, connected with 150 carriers. Appulate enables 240,000 insurance requests per year, with $3B+ in premiums annually.

Last week FatBrain AI's Insurance subsidiary IntellAgents announced its latest product; IntellAgent Advisor™, which is a sales enablement tool for agents' rapid growth and productivity boost. It personalizes the exclusive underwriting knowledge from Rough Notes, Inc., a trusted leader supporting independent agents and underwriters since 1878. It automates 145 years of insurance expertise and delivers it at the "point of sale" using FatBrain's FatGPT™ private data model technology, similar to the popular large language models or LLMs. In its simplicity, the IntellAgent Advisor aligns and enhances the underwriting knowledge, the agent-client experience and FatBrain's existing innovation ecosystem continuously scoring industry and region-specific business risks.

"With IntellAgent Advisor, our clients now get 'on the spot' analysis of the insurance risks and recommended coverages for 700 different industries," said Dimitri Nikouline, CTO of Appulate. "It gives them the much-needed advantage in a highly competitive landscape – to grow new business and retain their existing customers. Each agent instantly knows more about their customers' business and their insurance needs with a few clicks."

"Our goal is to reach as many agents as quickly as possible," said Mark Stender, president of FatBrain AI insurance business and 27-year veteran of insurance technology. "The Appulate partnership enables mass adoption by a large number of agents embedded into a high volume of 'real business' transactions accelerating the commercial insurance application process."

"The Appulate relationship empowers multi-level business insights across the seller-distributor-carrier/manufacturer dynamics," said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI. "We are excited to make the entire experience more personalized for sellers and their clients, while automating the augmented decision-making across the entire P&C insurance supply chain."

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI)

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, large language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscriptions allow all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly, easily, and securely behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global delivery includes 600+ team across design, development centers in the US, UK, India, and Kazakh Republic.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai

About Appulate, Inc.

Appulate the #1 digital distributor of P&C insurance and the leading insurtech company providing innovative solutions to streamline and enhance insurance processes for agents and markets. Appulate facilitates the evolution of technology and changes the way more than 300,000 independent agents and over 35,000 agencies generate quotes and expand their business. Appulate powers the digital transformation of insurance by bringing together the insured, agent, wholesale broker, MGA and carrier in a digital ecosystem designed to expedite the rate, quote, and bind process for property and casualty risks.

For more information, please visit: https://appulate.com

Forward Looking Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are based entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LZG International, Inc.