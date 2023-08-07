Carbyne's APEX Emergency Call Handling System Now Offers AI-Driven Two-Way Translation Capabilities to Improve 9-1-1 Response Time and Accuracy

Carbyne Translation provides automatic language detection and two-way translation for calls and texts

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Because every second matters in emergency response, a new AI-driven, cloud-based translation feature for Carbyne APEX, Carbyne's emergency call management platform, helps 9-1-1 centers by providing two-way, automatic language translation capabilities for audio, texts, and chats.

Today, the average length of an English-language 9-1-1 call in major cities across the U.S. is approximately two minutes, according to Gitnux . However, the average length of a non-English speaking 9-1-1 call that requires a live translator is around six minutes. Carbyne's new Translation feature leverages artificial intelligence to detect a caller's native language within seconds and then uses AI to translate when the call-taker is speaking English and the caller is speaking a different language. This improves the time-to-translation by up to 70 percent compared to human translation.

The new feature is designed to help reduce the stress of callers who may struggle to be understood during a time of crisis and increase the accuracy of dispatch.

"When people call in extreme need, the additional time it takes to connect with a human translator can be costly," said Alex Dizengof, Carbyne CTO. "Call center professionals are trained to respond calmly and de-escalate stressful situations. By leveraging AI to detect a caller's native language quickly, Carbyne Translation gives 9-1-1 professionals a powerful tool to keep callers on the line, conversing in the language they are most comfortable speaking."

According to a report issued by the Journal Prehospital Emergency Care , in the United States, 9-1-1 response times increase by an average of 125% for callers who don't speak English as a first language. Carbyne Translation not only potentially lessens the response time but also aims to mitigate comprehension errors and improve situational awareness. Features of the solution include:

Translation of audio calls, Text-to-911, and instant messaging for the call taker.

Real-time, on-screen translations of what a caller says in their native language for call takers.

Automatic translation of the call handler's speech from English to the caller's detected language.

While seeing the on-screen translations, 9-1-1 staff can still hear the caller's native language and tone to understand the situation better.

"We know time is of the essence for those responding to emergencies. Leveraging the power of AI, we can improve response times for non-English speakers by reducing language barriers," Dizengof said.

"New Orleans is a lively destination with over 19 million visitors and 135 festivals annually. Not all visitors speak English, which is important to consider given that out of the 1.2 million 911 calls made in 2022, close to 5,400 of those calls came from non-English speaking people. The Orleans Parish Communication District invests in AI-powered Carbyne Translation, ensuring fast (up to 70% faster) and accurate translation to assist non-English speakers. Visitors can now enjoy the New Orleans experience with the assurance of language support." said Karl Fasold, Interim Executive. Director, Orleans Parish Communications District.

Carbyne Translation is an add-on to Carbyne APEX call management software and is currently available to Carbyne customers as part of the early access program.

About Carbyne:

Carbyne, headquartered in New York, is a leading global provider of cloud-native emergency communications center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Carbyne