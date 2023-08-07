JELD-WEN Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Full-Year Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) ("JELD-WEN" or the "Company") today announced results for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023. Comparability is to the same period in the prior year and all periods presented reflect the Company's Australasia segment as a discontinued operation, unless otherwise noted. The Company is raising its full-year guidance for continuing operations to reflect its solid second quarter results.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net revenues from continuing operations of $1,125.8 million decreased 4.5% in the second quarter driven by a (4%) decline in Core Revenue. The Core Revenue decline was driven by (11%) lower volume/mix partially offset by +7% price realization.

Net income from continuing operations was $22.5 million or $0.26 per share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $35.0 million or $0.40 per share during the same quarter a year ago. Operating income margin was 5.0% and 4.1% for the quarters ended July 1, 2023 and June 25, 2022 , respectively.

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.44 , compared to Adjusted EPS of $0.45 in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted EPS includes net after-tax charges of $15.3 million or $0.18 per share, compared to net after-tax charges of $4.6 million or $0.05 per share during the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $108.9 million , compared to $108.3 million during the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations increased by 50 basis points year-over-year to 9.7%.

On July 2, 2023 , the Company completed the sale of its Australasia segment (previously announced on April 17, 2023 ) for approximately $446 million in net proceeds. On August 3, 2023 , the Company repaid $450 million of senior notes funded by the divestiture proceeds.

"In the second quarter, our global associates continued to execute against our near-term goals of simplifying and strengthening JELD-WEN while improving profitability and generating strong cash flow," said Chief Executive Officer William J. Christensen. "While our end markets remained dynamic with volume declining in line with our expectations, we achieved year-over-year improvements in both margin and cash flow. In addition, we remained focused on delivering on our commitments including closing the sale of our Australasia business in early July. This important milestone allows us to focus on our core businesses and strengthen our balance sheet."

Christensen continued, "For the remainder of 2023, we expect continued macroeconomic uncertainty and weak demand across our markets that we are mitigating with ongoing cost reductions. As our second quarter results were above our expectations, we are narrowing the ranges and raising the midpoints of our 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance."

Second Quarter 2023 Results (Continuing Operations)

Net revenue for the three months ended July 1, 2023 decreased $53.4 million, or 4.5%, to $1,125.8 million, compared to $1,179.2 million for the same period last year. The decrease in net revenue was driven by a (4%) Core Revenue decline composed of lower volume/mix (11%) partially offset by price realization of +7%.

Net income was $22.5 million in the second quarter, compared to net income of $35.0 million in the same period last year, a decrease of $12.5 million. Despite an improvement in operating income, net income was lower due to negative impacts from accelerated depreciation, higher selling, general and administrative expense and lower other income. Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations for the second quarter decreased $1.8 million, to $37.8 million, compared to $39.6 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share ("EPS") for the second quarter was $0.26, compared to $0.40 for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the second quarter was $0.44 compared to Adjusted EPS of $0.45 in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased $0.6 million, to $108.9 million, compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations increased 50 basis points to 9.7%, as positive price/cost was partially offset by lower volume/mix, higher selling, general and administrative expenses and a reduction in other income.

On a segment basis for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year:

North America - Net revenue decreased $22.0 million , or (2.6%), to $817.1 million , driven by a (2%) decline in Core Revenue which was due to lower volume/mix (8%) partially offset by increased price realization +6%. Net income decreased $18.6 million to $51.3 million . Operating income margin was 9.1% for the quarter ended July 1, 2023 and 8.4% for the quarter ended June 25, 2022 . Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased $15.3 million to $108.8 million , while Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations increased 220 basis points to 13.3%.

Europe - Net revenue decreased $31.3 million , or (9.2%), to $308.7 million , due to a (9%) decline in Core Revenue. Core Revenue declined due to lower volume/mix (17%) partially offset by price realization of +8%. Net income increased $7.6 million to $10.7 million . Operating income margin was 4.9% for the quarter ended July 1, 2023 and 1.7% for the quarter ended June 25, 2022 . Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased $3.9 million to $23.9 million , while Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations increased by 180 basis points to 7.7%.

Cash Flow(1)

Net cash flow provided by operations was $153.4 million during the first half of 2023, a $319.1 million improvement compared to net cash flow used in operations of ($165.7) million during the same period a year ago. The primary driver to the increased operating cash flow was a $284.3 million improvement in cash flow from working capital. Net working capital generated $2.8 million of cash flow in the first half of 2023 compared to a use of cash of $281.5 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures in the first half of 2023 increased by $12.1 million to $46.9 million, up from $34.8 million in the first half of 2022.

Free Cash Flow provided in the first half of 2023 was $106.4 million, compared to Free Cash Flow used in the first half of 2022 of ($200.5) million. This $306.9 million improvement is primarily due to higher net cash flow from operations.

(1) Cash flow includes the Australasia segment.

Updated Full Year 2023 Guidance (Continuing Operations)

JELD-WEN is raising its guidance to reflect the solid second quarter performance.

The Company now expects 2023 net revenue of $4.2 to $4.4 billion which reflects a low double digit decline in volume/mix across its portfolio of products and geographies in North America and Europe. Core Revenues are forecasted to be down 4% to 8% as price realization partially offsets lower market demand.

Further, the Company now expects 2023 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be within the range of $350 to $370 million driven by lower year-over-year volumes and a reduction in other income partially offset by solid price/cost results and ongoing cost reductions.



Revenue Adjusted EBITDA from

continuing operations May 2023 Guidance $4.0B to $4.4B $330M to $370M Updated Guidance $4.2B to $4.4B $350M to $370M

Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of guidance are reasonable, actual results could vary substantially given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the global economy, the continuing conflict in Ukraine, potential new COVID-19 lockdowns or restrictions, ongoing disruptions in global supply chains, and potential changes in raw material prices and other costs as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described below. In addition, the guidance ranges provided for 2023 do not include the impact of potential acquisitions or divestitures, except the divestiture of the Australasia business.

Note: See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended







July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022

% Variance Net revenues

$ 1,125.8

$ 1,179.2

(4.5) % Cost of sales

900.2

972.5

(7.4) % Gross margin

225.6

206.6

9.2 % Selling, general and administrative

162.5

152.4

6.6 % Restructuring and asset related charges

6.8

5.3

29.4 % Operating income

56.3

48.9

15.0 % Interest expense, net

20.9

20.2

3.3 % Other expense (income), net

2.2

(17.1)

(112.6) % Income from continuing operations before taxes

33.3

45.8

(27.4) % Income tax expense

10.8

10.9

(0.9) % Income from continuing operations, net of tax

22.5

35.0

(35.6) % Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

15.8

10.9

45.2 % Net income

$ 38.3

$ 45.8

(16.5) % Diluted Net income per share from continuing operations

$ 0.26

$ 0.40



Diluted Net income per share from discontinued operations

0.18

0.12



Diluted Net income per share

$ 0.45

$ 0.52



Diluted Shares

85,764,785

87,967,049



Other financial data:











Operating income margin

5.0 %

4.1 %



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1)

$ 108.9

$ 108.3

0.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations (1)

9.7 %

9.2 %









(1) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data)





Six Months Ended







July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022

% Variance Net revenues

$ 2,206.3

$ 2,224.8

(0.8) % Cost of sales

1,788.9

1,846.5

(3.1) % Gross margin

417.3

378.3

10.3 % Selling, general and administrative

315.2

320.0

(1.5) % Restructuring and asset related charges, net

16.1

5.2

206.6 % Operating income

86.0

53.0

62.3 % Interest expense, net

42.3

38.5

9.9 % Other income, net

(1.5)

(26.2)

(94.2) % Income from continuing operations before taxes

45.2

40.6

11.3 % Income tax expense

14.2

9.2

54.0 % Income from continuing operations, net of tax

31.0

31.4

(1.3) % Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

22.4

13.9

61.3 % Net income

$ 53.4

$ 45.3

17.9 % Diluted Net income per share from continuing operations

$ 0.36

$ 0.35



Diluted Net income per share from discontinued operations

0.26

0.16



Diluted Net income per share

$ 0.63

$ 0.51



Diluted Shares

85,417,344

89,557,956



Other financial data:











Operating income margin

3.9 %

2.4 %



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(1)

$ 188.2

$ 176.3

6.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations (1)

8.5 %

7.9 %









(1) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data)



July 1, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 188.9

$ 164.5 Restricted cash 0.6

1.5 Accounts receivable, net 596.3

531.2 Inventories 547.8

594.5 Other current assets 65.0

73.5 Assets held for sale 132.9

125.7 Current assets of discontinued operations 230.7

204.7 Total current assets 1,762.2

1,695.6 Property and equipment, net 628.9

642.0 Deferred tax assets 182.7

182.2 Goodwill 383.7

382.0 Intangible assets, net 140.2

148.1 Operating lease assets, net 126.5

129.0 Other assets 29.0

25.8 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 292.7

296.8 Total assets $ 3,545.8

$ 3,501.4 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 313.5

$ 287.0 Accrued payroll and benefits 136.3

107.0 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 242.6

247.9 Current maturities of long-term debt 47.3

34.1 Liabilities held for sale 7.6

6.0 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 109.9

104.6 Total current liabilities 857.2

786.6 Long-term debt 1,638.7

1,712.8 Unfunded pension liability 34.3

31.1 Operating lease liability 101.3

105.1 Deferred credits and other liabilities 89.5

95.9 Deferred tax liabilities 7.8

7.9 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 34.7

38.4 Total liabilities 2,763.5

2,777.8 Shareholders' equity





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 90,000,000 shares authorized; no

shares issued and outstanding —

— Common Stock: 900,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.01 per share,

85,048,937 and 84,347,712 shares issued and outstanding as of July 1, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively. 0.9

0.8 Additional paid-in capital 743.3

734.9 Retained earnings 183.9

130.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (145.7)

(142.6) Total shareholders' equity 782.4

723.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,545.8

$ 3,501.4

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)





Six Months Ended



July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income

$ 53.4

$ 45.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

71.8

65.1 Deferred income taxes

(0.9)

(2.2) Net loss on disposition of assets

0.1

0.2 Adjustment to carrying value of assets

3.2

0.5 Amortization of deferred financing costs

1.6

1.5 Stock-based compensation

9.7

11.3 Amortization of U.S. pension expense

0.3

0.7 Recovery of cost from interest received on impaired notes

(1.7)

(13.4) Other items, net

(8.0)

27.2 Net change in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(75.9)

(170.1) Inventories

50.1

(126.9) Other assets

6.7

(32.2) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

44.5

37.6 Change in short term and long-term tax liabilities

(1.4)

(10.3) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

153.4

(165.7) INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchases of property and equipment

(42.0)

(31.5) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

0.4

0.2 Purchase of intangible assets

(5.0)

(3.3) Recovery of cost from interest received on impaired notes

1.7

13.4 Cash received for notes receivable

0.1

0.1 Cash received from insurance proceeds

3.2

— Change in securities for deferred compensation plan

(0.7)

(0.2) Net cash used in investing activities

(42.2)

(21.4) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Change in long-term debt

(70.3)

186.6 Common stock issued for exercise of options

0.1

2.0 Common stock repurchased

—

(105.2) Payments to tax authorities for employee share-based compensation

(0.6)

(2.4) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(70.8)

81.1 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash

2.2

(17.0) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

42.6

(123.0) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning

220.9

396.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending

$ 263.4

$ 273.9 Balances included in the Consolidated Balance Sheets:







Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 189.6

$ 243.2 Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets of discontinued operations

73.9

30.7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 263.4

$ 273.9

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022

July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022 Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 22.5

$ 35.0

$ 31.0

$ 31.4 Income tax expense 10.8

10.9

14.2

9.2 Depreciation and amortization(1) 38.2

27.6

66.6

55.3 Interest expense, net 20.9

20.2

42.3

38.5 Special items:













Legal and professional expenses and settlements(2) 4.4

0.7

6.2

2.5 Restructuring and asset related charges(3) 6.8

5.3

16.1

5.2 Facility closure, consolidation, and other related costs and adjustments(4) 1.3

5.1

2.6

5.2 M&A related costs(5) 1.3

2.5

4.0

5.8 Share-based compensation expense(6) 4.7

1.3

8.9

10.5 Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation loss (income)(7) 0.4

3.1

(1.2)

7.0 Other special items (8) (2.4)

(3.3)

(2.5)

5.6 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 108.9

$ 108.3

$ 188.2

$ 176.3





(1) Depreciation and amortization expense in the three and six months ended July 1, 2023 includes accelerated depreciation of $9.1 million in North America from reviews of equipment capacity optimization. (2) Legal and professional expenses and settlements primarily related to litigation and transformation initiatives. (3) Represents severance, accelerated depreciation charges, and other expenses directly incurred as a result of restructuring events, including equipment relocation expenses. Restructuring charges related to closure of Atlanta facility in the three and six months ended July 31, 2023 were $5.2 million and $13.3 million, respectively. (4) Facility closure, consolidation, and other related costs and adjustments primarily related to winding down certain facilities scheduled to close in 2023 as well as certain facilities closed in 2022. (5) M&A related costs consists primarily of legal and professional expenses related to the potential disposition of Towanda. (6) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the issuance of share-based awards. (7) Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation loss (income) primarily consists of losses (gains) associated with fair value adjustments of foreign currency derivatives and revaluation of intercompany balances. (8) Other special items not core to ongoing business activity include: (i) in the three months ended July 1, 2023 ($2.8) million in compensation and non-income taxes associated with exercises of legacy equity awards; (ii) in the three months ended June 25, 2022 (1) ($4.4) million in adjustments related to fire damage and downtime at one of our facilities in North America, and (2) $1.0 million unrealized mark-to-market losses from commodity derivatives; (iii) in the six months ended July 1, 2023 ($2.8) million in compensation and non-income taxes associated with exercises of legacy equity awards; and (iv) in the six months ended June 25, 2022 (1) $2.4 million in expenses related to fire damage and downtime at one of our facilities in North America, (2) $1.9 million compensation and non-income taxes associated with exercises of legacy equity awards, and (3) $1.0 million unrealized mark-to-market losses from commodity derivatives.

To conform with current period presentation, certain amounts in prior period information have been reclassified.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (amounts in millions, except share and per share data)

July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022

July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022 Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 22.5

$ 35.0

$ 31.0

$ 31.4 Special items:(1)















Legal and professional expenses and settlements

4.4

0.7

6.2

2.5 Restructuring and asset related charges

6.8

5.3

16.1

5.2 Facility closure, consolidation, and other related costs

and adjustments

1.3

5.1

2.6

5.2 M&A related costs

1.3

2.5

4.0

5.8 Share-based compensation expense

4.7

1.3

8.9

10.5 Non-cash foreign exchange transactions/translation loss

(income)

0.4

3.1

(1.2)

7.0 Other special items

(2.4)

(3.3)

(2.5)

5.6 Tax impact of special items(2)

(3.4)

(3.7)

(8.8)

(11.6) Tax special items

2.1

(6.4)

3.2

(6.4) Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations

$ 37.8

$ 39.6

$ 59.4

$ 55.2

















Diluted income per share from continuing operations

$ 0.26

$ 0.40

$ 0.36

$ 0.35 Special items:(1)















Legal and professional expenses and settlements

0.05

0.01

0.07

0.03 Restructuring and asset related charges

0.08

0.06

0.19

0.06 Facility closure, consolidation, and other related costs

and adjustments

0.01

0.06

0.03

0.06 M&A related costs

0.01

0.03

0.05

0.06 Share-based compensation expense

0.06

0.02

0.10

0.12 Non-cash foreign exchange transactions/translation loss

(income)

0.01

0.03

(0.01)

0.08 Other special items

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.03)

0.06 Tax impact of special items (2)

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.10)

(0.13) Tax special items

0.02

(0.07)

0.04

(0.07) Adjusted Net Income per share from continuing operations

$ 0.44

$ 0.45

$ 0.70

$ 0.62

















Weighted average diluted shares used in adjusted EPS

calculation represent the fully dilutive shares for the three

and six months ended July 1, 2023 and June 25, 2022,

respectively.

85,764,785

87,967,049

85,417,344

89,557,956



Adjusted net income from continuing operations per share may not sum due to rounding.



(1) Refer to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the definitions of the Special items listed above. (2) Except as otherwise noted, adjustments to net income and net income per share are tax-effected at the jurisdictional statutory tax rate.

To conform with current period presentation, certain amounts in prior period information have been reclassified.





Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 (amounts in millions)

North

America

Europe

Total

Operating

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated

Costs

Total

Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 51.3

$ 10.7

$ 61.9

$ (39.4)

$ 22.5 Income tax expense (benefit)

21.1

3.1

24.2

(13.5)

10.8 Depreciation and amortization(1)

27.7

7.5

35.2

3.0

38.2 Interest expense, net

0.8

0.4

1.2

19.7

20.9 Special items:(1)



















Legal and professional expenses and settlements

—

2.4

2.4

2.0

4.4 Restructuring charges and asset related charges

5.7

0.5

6.2

0.6

6.8 Facility closure, consolidation, and other related costs and adjustments

—

1.3

1.3

—

1.3 M&A related costs

0.3

—

0.3

0.9

1.3 Share-based compensation expense

1.5

0.5

2.0

2.8

4.7 Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation (income) loss

(0.1)

0.6

0.4

—

0.4 Other special items

0.6

(3.0)

(2.4)

—

(2.4) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 108.8

$ 23.9

$ 132.7

$ (23.8)

$ 108.9



(1) Refer to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the definitions of the Special items listed above.





Three Months Ended June 25, 2022 (amounts in millions)

North

America

Europe

Total

Operating

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated

Costs

Total

Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 69.8

$ 3.1

$ 73.0

$ (38.0)

$ 35.0 Income tax expense(1)

2.0

3.1

5.1

5.7

10.9 Depreciation and amortization

16.9

7.6

24.5

3.2

27.6 Interest expense, net

0.8

2.1

2.8

17.4

20.2 Special items:(2)



















Legal and professional expenses and settlements

—

—

—

0.7

0.7 Restructuring charges and asset-related charges

4.8

0.5

5.3

—

5.3 Facility closure, consolidation, and other related costs and adjustments

—

5.1

5.1

—

5.1 M&A related costs

0.1

—

0.1

2.4

2.5 Share-based compensation expense

—

0.4

0.5

0.9

1.3 Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation loss (income)

0.1

(0.6)

(0.5)

3.5

3.1 Other special items

(1.0)

(1.4)

(2.4)

(0.9)

(3.3) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 93.5

$ 20.0

$ 113.5

$ (5.2)

$ 108.3





(1) Income tax expense in Corporate and unallocated costs includes the tax impact of US Operations. (2) Refer to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the definitions of the Special items listed above.

To conform with current period presentation, certain amounts in prior period information have been reclassified.





Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 (amounts in millions)

North

America

Europe

Total

Operating

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated

Costs

Total

Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 86.5

$ 18.0

$ 104.5

$ (73.5)

$ 31.0 Income tax expense (benefit)

35.7

4.5

40.2

(25.9)

14.2 Depreciation and amortization

45.5

14.9

60.4

6.1

66.6 Interest expense, net

3.6

0.5

4.1

38.2

42.3 Special items:(1)



















Legal and professional expenses and settlements

—

2.5

2.5

3.8

6.2 Restructuring charges and asset-related charges

13.5

1.8

15.3

0.8

16.1 Facility closure, consolidation, and other related costs and adjustments

—

2.6

2.6

—

2.6 M&A related costs

0.6

—

0.6

3.4

4.0 Share-based compensation expense

2.5

1.0

3.4

5.4

8.9 Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation (income) loss

(0.3)

(1.2)

(1.5)

0.3

(1.2) Other special items

0.6

(3.1)

(2.6)

0.1

(2.5) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 188.0

$ 41.5

$ 229.5

$ (41.3)

$ 188.2



(1) Refer to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the definitions of the Special items listed above.





Six Months Ended June 25, 2022 (amounts in millions)

North

America

Europe

Total

Operating

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated

Costs

Total

Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 107.9

$ 2.5

$ 110.4

$ (79.0)

$ 31.4 Income tax expense(1)

3.0

4.5

7.5

1.7

9.2 Depreciation and amortization

33.5

15.5

49.0

6.3

55.3 Interest expense, net

1.9

3.9

5.8

32.7

38.5 Special items:(2)



















Legal and professional expenses and settlements

—

—

—

2.5

2.5 Restructuring charges and asset-related charges

4.8

0.5

5.3

—

5.2 Facility closure, consolidation, and other related costs and adjustments

—

5.2

5.2

—

5.2 M&A related costs

0.3

—

0.3

5.5

5.8 Share-based compensation expense

2.1

1.3

3.4

7.2

10.5 Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation loss (income)

0.4

(4.2)

(3.8)

10.8

7.0 Other special items

6.7

5.5

12.2

(6.6)

5.6 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 160.6

$ 34.7

$ 195.3

$ (19.0)

$ 176.3





(1) Income tax expense in Corporate and unallocated costs includes the tax impact of US Operations. (2) Refer to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the definitions of the Special items listed above.





Six Months Ended



July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1)

$ 153.4

$ (165.7) Less capital expenditures (1)

46.9

34.8 Free Cash Flow (1)(2)

$ 106.4

$ (200.5)





(1) Cash flow information is inclusive of cash flows from the Australasia segment as discontinued operations. (2) Free Cash Flow is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Free Cash Flow, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information".











July 1, 2023

December 31, 2022 Total debt

$ 1,686.0

$ 1,746.9 Less cash and cash equivalents

188.9

164.5 Net Debt (1)

$ 1,497.1

$ 1,582.4 Divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (2)

360.7

348.8 Net Debt Leverage (1)

4.1x

4.5x





(1) Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Net Debt Leverage, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information". (2) Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for both periods. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information".

Segment Results (Unaudited) (In millions)





Three Months Ended







July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022



Net revenues from external customers









% Variance North America

$ 817.1

$ 839.1

(2.6) % Europe

308.7

340.0

(9.2) % Total Consolidated

$ 1,125.8

$ 1,179.2

(4.5) % Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1)











North America

$ 108.8

$ 93.5

16.4 % Europe

23.9

20.0

19.1 % Corporate and unallocated costs

(23.8)

(5.2)

356.4 % Total Consolidated

$ 108.9

$ 108.3

0.5 %





(1) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information".





Six Months Ended







July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022



Net revenues from external customers









% Variance North America

$ 1,585.1

$ 1,561.5

1.5 % Europe

621.1

663.3

(6.4) % Total Consolidated

$ 2,206.3

$ 2,224.8

(0.8) % Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1)











North America

$ 188.0

$ 160.6

17.1 % Europe

41.5

34.7

19.5 % Corporate and unallocated costs

(41.3)

(19.0)

117.5 % Total Consolidated

$ 188.2

$ 176.3

6.7 %





(1) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information".

