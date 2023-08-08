ASIAN HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2023 INDUCTEES

Induction benefits fellowships and honors founding family 160th anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To advance cross-cultural collaboration by celebrating Asian and Indigenous legacy in the United States and globally, the Asian Hall of Fame announced its 2023 Inductees today. Festivities benefit its Fellowship Academy, a workforce development program for diversity youth, ASD (autism spectrum disorder) fellows, and human trafficking survivors.

"Inductees and Artist Ambassadors inspire courage, character, and service for the betterment of our country and humanity. We are honored to also celebrate our founding family's 160th Anniversary in America, and the Centennial of our season partner Biltmore Los Angeles," states Grammy Member Maki Hsieh, President & CEO of Asian Hall of Fame, and CEO of its founder Robert Chinn Foundation.

2023 Inductees:

Adele Lim, Cinema Director/Writer

Annie Young-Scrivner, CEO Wella Company

Ben Fong-Torres, Rolling Stone Icon

Charlie and Ling Zhang, Philanthropists

Doug Baldwin Jr, Founder/CEO Vault89, Super Bowl Champion

Dr. Lisa T. Su, Chair and CEO, AMD

Dr. Peter P. Lee, Immuno-Oncology Chair, City of Hope

Dr. Shang-Li and Betty Huang, Philanthropists

Far East Movement, Groundbreaking Artist

Jennifer Lee, EDM Producer (TOKiMONSTA)

Kiet Nguyen, U.S. Navy Cross Honoree

Lalisa Manoban, Cultural Icon (Blackpink)

Pin Ni, Founder & President, Wanxiang America

Rep. Marilyn Strickland, U.S. Congress

Sam Cho, Commissioner President, Port of Seattle

In Memoriam Inductees:

Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), Queen Icon

Rocky Aoki (1938-2008), Benihana Founder

Ryuichi Sakamoto (1952-2023), Legendary Composer

Santos Manuel (1814-1919), Tribal Elder, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

Corporate Inductee: Nintendo

Artist Ambassador: Johnny Cash (1932-2003)

The announcement was streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, and TikTok. The Induction Ceremony on October 21, 2023 at Biltmore Los Angeles will be recorded for future broadcast. The Seattle Founders Gala honoring Pacific Northwest Inductees will be on September 29, 2023 at the Washington Athletic Club. Tickets and sponsorships are at www.asianhalloffame.org.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Asian Hall of Fame is a legacy platform that strengthens society by advancing Asian and Indigenous leadership, achievements, and service to the United States and globally. It was established in 2004 by the Robert Chinn Foundation, a private family with 160-years of contributions in America. Year-round programming trains local youth, empowers women founders, promotes cross-cultural content, and amplifies legislation. Contact SVP Rochelle Srigley at (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

