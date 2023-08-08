Reports Show 40% Increase Of New Businesses In 2022, This Amazon Bestseller Inspires You To Join The Movement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Hubspot, nearly 5 million businesses were registered in 2022; that's a 42% increase from pre-pandemic levels. Taking the first step towards business freedom can feel like a dive into the abyss. The #1 Amazon Bestseller, Living All Out , equips aspiring and thriving entrepreneurs with actionable steps for building a business that supports their ideal lifestyle and guidance for leading a values-driven life.

"One decision, made with conviction and in alignment, has the power to redefine your life's trajectory…an affirmation that with each step you take in the name of this decision, your healthiest, wealthiest, and happiest life gradually takes shape," Melissa Henault, Founder of Burnout to All Out.

If you seek to break free from burnout and embrace the freedom of an all-out life, this book is an absolute must-read!

In celebration of the new bestseller, a virtual summit will be hosted on August 9th at 12 pm EST. During the summit, each author will share their stories and strategies for living all out. Get your invitation here !

Living All Out features the incredible true stories of 20 entrepreneurs elevating their impact, passion, and legacy to break free from burnout and embrace an all-out life. From business development to lifestyle optimization, Living All Out shows readers the eye-opening breakthroughs experienced by entrepreneurs from all walks of life. Compiled by business strategist and coach, Melissa Henault , Living All Out is a testament to the power of beating burnout, investing in yourself and your business, and living all out.

Henault is a corporate dropout turned founder leading the modern entrepreneur movement and teaching entrepreneurs across industries burnout-free strategies and solutions to launch and scale their businesses.

"One decision, made with conviction and in alignment, has the power to redefine your life's trajectory…an affirmation that with each step you take in the name of this decision, your healthiest, wealthiest, and happiest life gradually takes shape," Melissa Henault, Founder of Burnout to All Out .

Lessons include how to make consistent steps towards growth and discover purpose from pain. Each chapter offers a glimpse into stories of entrepreneurship, and provides tangible advice from experience.

"If you seek to break free from the shackles of burnout and embrace the freedom of an all-out life, this book is an absolute must-read," Amazon 5-star review.

Proceeds will be donated to The Mighty Millie Foundation , a nonprofit bringing awareness, funding, and resources to fight pediatric cancer.

Authors include: Sara Davenport, Dr. Princess Cullum, Lyneé Lopez, Pamela Tobin, Deirdre Palm Adams, Julie Cober, Stephanie Smout, Dr. Anjali Agrawal, Kristen Day, Laurel Boylan, Dr. Christina Madison, Judy Tierney, Michelle Douglas, Noelle Campell, Dr. Elisabeth Wygant, Danielle Gotha, Pam Cary, Brooke Moll, Chris Clark Jr., and Dr. Myava Clark.

