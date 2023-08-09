FENDER HONORS MULTI-GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING ARTIST, JUANES, WITH SIGNATURE STRATOCASTER® GUITAR AND ACCESSORIES COLLECTION

Juanes' First Signature Honor Features A Custom "Luna White" Satin Finish, An Ode to His First Born Daughter, Luna and Becomes Fender's First 360 Artist Signature Campaign Solely Featuring a Latin Music Artist

All Artist Proceeds from the Stratocaster® Guitar & Juanes Capsule Collection to Support Mi Sangre Foundation, Juanes' Philanthropic Initiative

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today, fittingly debuting on his birthday, announces the launch of the Juanes Stratocaster® guitar, a collaboration with multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy® award-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist and philanthropist, Juanes . On the heels of his latest album release, Vida Cotidiana (praised by Rolling Stone as "His best album yet!"), the Juanes signature guitar captures the essence of his sound, tone and look – a distinctive blend of pop, rock and metal fused with the unique folkloric sounds of Colombia, as well as his passion for innovation, culture and philanthropy. Regarded as a leading trailblazer for Latin music and a champion for social transformation, Juanes will give back by donating all artist proceeds to his foundation, Mi Sangre , which empowers new generations and fosters a culture of peace in Colombia and beyond.

With the Latin genre's continued cultural dominance, generating $1.09 billion of recorded music revenues in 2022, the Juanes Stratocaster® marks a first-of-its-kind marketing campaign for Fender, one that continues to connect the brand to Latin music lovers during a time when Latin influence in guitar culture is more prevalent than ever. Through his ever-evolving music, Juanes is not only reshaping the landscape of Latin rock and pop but also captivating music enthusiasts of all preferences. Fender is honored to commemorate Latin music, culture and Juanes' unwavering commitment to his family and philanthropic endeavors, with the introduction of this signature guitar.

Born in Medellin, Colombia, Juanes began his musical journey as a self-taught guitar player at the young age of seven. After honing his skills and creating his own style of guitar playing– combining elements from the rock world with his Colombian roots–Juanes embarked on a solo career and released his debut studio album, Fíjate Bien in 2000 which earned him a field leading seven Latin Grammy nominations and three Latin Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist. Juanes has since garnered over two dozen American and Latin Grammy awards, sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and been hailed by TIME as "One of the 100 Most Influential People in the World."

"Hoy en día siento que solamente necesito esta guitarra y muchas ideas," dice Juanes. "Mi relación con Fender empezó cuando estaba viviendo en Colombia. Decidí vender todo lo que tenía para comprarme mi primera guitarra Fender, me vine a los Estados Unidos y grabé mi primer álbum. Y hoy, puedo decir que tenemos una Juanes Stratocaster® en Luna White. Es un sueño. No lo puedo creer, estoy muy feliz."*

Known for his preference for individual notes and riffs that stand out even within chords, the Juanes Stratocaster® captures his unique sound with custom-voiced noiseless single-coil pickups to achieve clear tones and note distinction. His left and right hand technique, combined with the use of a Mid-Boost Preamp with an S-1 Switch and a modern-voiced humbucker pickup, allows his guitar playing to act as a secondary voice, sending a powerful message alongside his vocal lyrics. The mid boost preamp amplifies his sound and highlights the right midrange frequencies, making his chord changes stand out and ensuring his music resonates from verse to chorus to bridge and beyond. With its alder body featuring a stunning, moon-reminiscent "Luna White" Satin finish, an ode to his oldest daughter, Luna, which means "moon" in Spanish, this guitar exudes elegance and style.

"Juanes is known for his clean, bright sounds that flawlessly blend his rock and metal inspirations with his Colombian roots. Our goal was to create a guitar that would meet these precise standards with the Mid-Boost Preamp with an S-1 Switch and a modern-voiced humbucker pickup that his playing style is known for," said Justin Norvell, FMIC's Executive Vice President of Product. "Juanes has been a loyal Fender® player throughout his career, from the Jazzmaster® to the Telecaster® and, of course, the Stratocaster®. Today, we proudly introduce the Juanes Stratocaster®, a remarkable fusion of artistry, functionality and unmatched sound quality."

The artist signature is accompanied by the 'Juanes Capsule Collection', curated accessories that embody the artist on stage style including the Juanes Strap Luna White, Juanes 351 Celluloid Picks and the Juanes 10' instrument cable complete with a shimmering Luna White PVC jacket. These one of a kind accessories feature his signature and handwritten mantra, "La vida es un ratico" which translates to "Life is a moment," adding the perfect complement to accompany his stunning signature Stratocaster® guitar.

In true tradition, the Fender Artist Signature Series honors iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments and gear inspired by the unique specifications of the world's greatest guitarists and bassists. To support the launch of the Juanes Stratocaster® guitar, Fender will release a three-part creative video series that delves into the artistic journey and influences that have shaped Juanes' music. Watch In Conversation with Juanes introducing the Juanes Stratocaster® in Luna White.

The video series is part of a larger marketing campaign supporting the Juanes Stratocaster® guitar, Fender's first 360 artist signature marketing campaign solely featuring a Latin music artist. The campaign features traditional paid media across print and online, wild postings in Los Angeles and New York City, as well as a digital billboard in Miami, a city that's both a first for Fender's outdoor marketing as well as Juanes' first US home base. The Juanes Stratocaster will also be featured on Live Nation digital screens and in Spotify audio ads, where Juanes will speak directly to the listener with pre-recorded audio; the launch will also be supported with buys across TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Connected TV.

"Juanes' passion for music and commitment to social transformation have inspired communities worldwide for decades, but feel even more relevant today with the growing Latin influence in today's music industry," said Evan Jones, Chief Marketing Officer at FMIC. "As the first-ever marketing campaign for a Latin artist signature guitar, Fender is honored to continue to bring the impact of Latin music culture to the forefront."

To learn more and view product descriptions, click HERE . Product and lifestyle images of Juanes and of the Juanes Stratocaster® guitar can be found HERE .

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com . Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

*"Nowadays I feel that I only need this guitar and many ideas," says Juanes. "My relationship with Fender began when I was living in Colombia. I decided to sell everything I had to buy my first Fender® guitar and I came to the United States and recorded my first album. And today, I can say that we have a Juanes Stratocaster® in Luna White. It's a dream. I can't believe it, I'm very happy."

Juanes Stratocaster® guitar ($2,299.99 USD, £2599.00 GBP, €2999.00 EUR, $3,999.00 AUD, ¥352,000 JPY)

The Juanes Stratocaster®, a testament to Juanes' unique sound and craft, the alder body features a beautiful custom Luna White Satin Lacquer finish for a balanced tone and clarity. The addition of the Juanes custom mid-boost circuit empowers musicians to explore new sonic territories and infuse their performances with added depth and focus. The guitar's deep "C" shape maple neck provides comfort and playability, while the 10"-14" compound-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets ensures effortless and accurate soloing. Equipped with deluxe locking tuners, the Juanes Stratocaster® offers exceptional tuning stability and makes string changes a breeze.

Juanes Capsule Accessories Collection:

Designed in collaboration with the legendary Latin artist and twenty-seven Grammy and Latin Grammy award winner, the Juanes Capsule Collection captures the style and charisma of the globally renowned musician. The Juanes Capsule Collection includes:

Juanes Strap Luna White ($32.99 USD, £28.99 GBP, €34.99 EUR, $49.00 AUD, ¥3,850 JPY)

Crafted from durable polyester, the Juanes Signature Strap features Juanes' handwritten lyrics and is the perfect complement to his stunning signature Stratocaster® in Luna White.

Juanes 10' Instrument Cable ($27.99 USD, £24.99 GBP, €29.99 EUR, $49.00 AUD, ¥2,200 JPY)

Featuring a shimmering Luna White PVC jacket, the Juanes Signature Cable features Juanes' signature and is the perfect complement to his stunning signature Stratocaster®.

Juanes 351 Celluloid Picks ($8.99 USD, £7.99 GBP, €9.99 EUR, $13.00 AUD, ¥1,100 JPY)

Featuring Juanes' signature and handwritten lyrics, the Juanes 351 Celluloid Picks are the perfect collectible for any Juanes fan.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT JUANES:

Juan Esteban Aristizábal, Juanes, was born in Medellin, Colombia and began playing guitar at 7 years old. As a teenager, he became infatuated with rock & roll, playing and singing in the heavy metal band Ekhymosis. In 1999, Juanes moved to LA to pursue a solo career. His debut album "Fíjate bien" released in 2000 earned him 3 Latin Grammy Awards including Best New Artist. Juanes' 2nd album "Un Día Normal" debuted in 2002 and received 5 Latin Grammy Awards including album of the year and song of the year. His 3rd album "Mi Sangre" also received multiple Latin Grammys. Juanes has released 10 studio (and 1 live) albums and to date Juanes is a Twenty-Seven Grammy & Latin Grammy Award winner, was named the Latin Recording Academy "Person of the Year" and has sold over 30 Million albums worldwide. Having received standout critical acclaim throughout his career, Juanes has been hailed by The New York Times as "Latin America's hottest singer-songwriter… a soulful poet with electric guitar," by Rolling Stone as "A Superstar… [One of] The World's biggest Rock Stars," and was named as one of TIME's " 100 Most Influential People in the World". In October 2022, he was inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. Juanes' passion for music is matched by his philanthropic efforts. He is committed to social change through music and art so that it can transform the imagination and way of living for people in Colombia. Juanes' just released latest album "Vida Cotidiana" (Everyday Life) contains an abundance of highly personal songs that give his evolving perspective on topics ranging from love, marriage and family, to his country and community. Both Billboard and NPR have already declared the work as 'One of the Best Latin Releases of the Year So Far' - while a new Rolling Stone (Esp) cover story declares it as "Juanes Best Album Yet". Current focus single "Cecilia" featuring Juan Luis Guerra just became Juanes' 29th career Top-10 entry on the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay Chart (with ELEVEN #1's).

ABOUT MI SANGRE FOUNDATION:

Mi Sangre was founded in 2006 with the mission to activate ecosystems and build ecosystems that enable new generations to lead the construction of a peace culture in Colombia. The Mi Sangre Foundation believes that through development, empowerment and a supportive network it will result in change for children in Colombia. The core values include developing life, leadership and social entrepreneurship skills in children and young people as well as supporting and empowering participants' social transformation initiatives. With the help of community networks and active ecosystems that enable their participation and amplify their voice, this will prevent risks and violence and empower new generations to lead the construction of a peace culture in Colombia. The Mi Sangre Foundation seeks to build a country that respects life in all of its forms and that promotes love, fairness, liberty, diversity, community and shared responsibility.

Fender (standard and stylized), Stratocaster, Strat, Jazzmaster and Telecaster are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Noiseless is a trademark of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates.

All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Fender Musical Instruments) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments