Mario Ho, the Chairman of NIP Group, was named one of Fortune China's 40 Under 40 Business Elites

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18th, Mario Ho, the Chairman and Co-CEO of NIP Group, was named Fortune China's 40 Under 40 business elites for 2023 as the youngest entrepreneur this year. The editor of Fortune China commented on the list and said: "Technological revolution heralds industry transformation. The business elites featured on the list are the pioneers of their industry and the times. With their control over technological breakthroughs, the digital wave, and their relentless capacity for innovation, their companies and even the entire industry have undergone subversive evolution."

Fortune is among the most influential business magazines in the world. The "Fortune 40 Under 40" by Fortune China stands as one of the most authoritative awards for young leaders of the year, aiming to uncover those innovators, value creators, and game-changers. Fortune believes the young business leaders in China are eager for innovation; they not only benefit from the technological revolution but also willingly embrace the risks of being innovators.

Mario Ho, the Chairman of NIP Group, is among the new generation of Chinese entrepreneurs, exuding the energy and courage of a dynamic leader. Mario received his bachelor's degree in management science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016. He was appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer of iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited (01119. HK), a digital entertainment company operating in China which was successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2018. And in 2019, Mario started his own business. He founded the Shenzhen Victory Five esports club, and in December of the following year, he led the merger of Victory Five with the eStar esports club and formed Wuhan Xingjingweiwu Culture & Sports Development Co., Ltd (ESVF). In Jan. 2023, ESVF completed the merger with the renowned Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP). After the merger, the combined entity is now known as NIP Group, with Mario Ho assuming the role of Chairman and co-CEO.

Mario Ho believes that managing esports is akin to riding a wave of growth, with both opportunities and challenges. And for the operators of esports clubs, the real test is to sustain the company's healthy development and capitalize on these opportunities, fostering more exceptional business portfolios.

NIP Group is a comprehensive digital sports group with esports clubs as its core business, supported by diversified ventures including esports events and esports talent development. NIP Group is one of the largest and most influential comprehensive digital sports groups in the world, operating in China, Europe, and South America, and it manages well-known esports brands eStar Gaming and Ninjas in Pajamas, with around 40 million followers on social media platforms worldwide. NIP Group has home courts in Wuhan and Shenzhen, as well as offices in Stockholm and São Paulo.

