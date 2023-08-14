REAL SIMPLE Announces Winners of the 2023 Smart Money Awards

Editors and Panel of Judges Selected 38 Innovative Apps, Tools, and Services that Simplify the Money Management Process and Boost Your Bottom Line

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE today unveiled the winners of its fifth annual Smart Money Awards, which spotlight 38 of the best new financial innovations that help you earn, save, and grow your money. Selected by an independent panel of personal finance pros and REAL SIMPLE editors, the 2023 Smart Money Awards are featured in the September 2023 issue, on sale August 18, and the full list of winners is available now on RealSimple.com/SmartMoneyAwards .

"Every year, the REAL SIMPLE Smart Money Awards celebrates the ingenuity and innovation of new financial products meant to simplify our lives and empower us to make smarter choices with our money. The 2023 winners reflect a diverse range of tools and services that help build a nest egg, buy a home, maximize credit card points, and more. From financial literacy and banking to real estate and retirement, our Smart Money Awards span all ages and stages of personal finance so you can get your financial house in order no matter what that looks like to you," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti.

The 2023 Smart Money Awards reveal the best financial products that make life easier and boost readers' bottom line. To create the Smart Money Awards, REAL SIMPLE editors worked with a diverse panel of financial professionals to assess a list of products across eight categories that debuted or were updated between January 2022 and May 2023. After sifting through hundreds of new offerings and rigorously testing and reviewing the selections, they awarded the standout financial products based on innovation and relevance to REAL SIMPLE readers.

REAL SIMPLE's 2023 Smart Money Awards Winners

Banking

The Account Bundle for Serious Savers: SoFi Checking and Savings

An Account That Helps You Budget: Ally Spending Account

A Way to Share Finances—Without Really Sharing Finances: Qapital

The Account That Automates Your Cash Back: Apple Card's High-Yield Savings Account

Financial Literacy

Help Finding a Planner Who Gets You: Facet

The Tool That Lets You Imagine the Future: J.P. Morgan Wealth Plan

An Online Community of Smart People: Penny Finance

Not-at-All Boring Educational Videos: BlackRock Market Myth Busting

Credit & Credit Cards

The Easiest Way to Boost Your Credit: Credit Karma Credit Builder

The Card That Gives You Cash Back on Necessities: American Express Blue Cash Everyday Card

The Card That Helps Current & Future Homeowners: Rocket Visa Signature Card

Personalized (but Free!) Credit Advice: Chase Credit Journey

The Card for Those Who Like to Travel in Style: Capital One Venture X

An Automatic Bill Payer That Boosts Credit Scores: StellarFi

The Easiest Way to Maximize Your Cash Back: CardPointers Pro

Investing & Retirement

An Open Invitation to Exclusive Investments: Arta Finance

The Trick to Investing Based on Your Beliefs: Fennel

A Better Way to Give Back: Daffy

Your Personal, Supersmart Online Investor: Vanguard Digital Advisor

Career & Taxes

Frictionless Tax Help for Freelancers: FlyFin

Savvy Bookkeeping for Startup Owners: Lili Smart

The Free Way to (Easily) Pay Your Business Bills: Melio

The Service That Helps Ballpark Your Tax Bill: April

The Credit Card That Turns Business Expenses into Cold, Hard Cash: Chase Ink Business Premier

The Card That Makes You a Smarter Business Owner: Hello Alice's Small Business Mastercard

Insurance

The Smoothest Way to Shop for Life Insurance: NerdWallet's Life Insurance Comparison Viewer

Home Insurance for Folks who Live in Danger Zones: Kin

Home & Real Estate

The App That Makes Home Buying a Group Activity: Pairadime

The Lender That Buys the House for You: Divvy Homes

The App That Lets You Buy a Fraction of a Home: Nestment

A Handy Service That Outsources Annoying Landlord Duties: Stessa Pro

A Safe & Reliable Way to Home Swap: Kindred

Kids & Family

Estate Planning Made Easy: Trust & Will

A Low-Risk Tool to Teach Kids About Investing: Greenlight

The App That Makes Lending Less Awkward: Zirtue

Help for Anyone Who's Caring for a Loved One: Carefull

A Hack to Score the Best Phone Deal: Navi

A Quick-to-Set-Up Nest Egg for Kids: UNest

The panel of judges included Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, Founder and CEO of Fiscal Femme and author of The 30-Day Money Cleanse; Elizabeth Pennington, Certified Financial Planner; Erin Skye Kelly, author of Get The Hell Out Of Debt and host of the podcast by the same name; Farnoosh Torabi, financial journalist and host of the So Money podcast; Hilarey Gould, Editorial Director of Financial Products and Services at Investopedia; Linda Rogers, Certified Financial Planner and founder of Planning Within Reach; and Tatiana Tsoir, Certified Public Accountant and Author of Dream Bold, Start Smart.

The September 2023 issue of REAL SIMPLE is on newsstands on August 18, and the full list of this year's Smart Money Awards is now available at RealSimple.com/SmartMoneyAwards .

