America's Top 25 Banks: Bank Director Releases 2023 RankingBanking Report

The annual study ranks the 300 largest public banks, and digs into balance sheet strategies and investor sentiment in the wake of bank failures.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Director , the leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide, released its 2023 RankingBanking study, sponsored by Crowe LLP.

Each year, Bank Director's RankingBanking study measures the performance of the 300 largest publicly traded banks, based on profitability, total shareholder return, asset quality and capital adequacy. Over time, it has recognized banks that consistently outperform the industry — but some that performed well in past iterations of the annual scorecard didn't survive far into 2023. Others are struggling. Bank Director examines why and dives into how investors view banks. The report also features strong performers and focuses on how the best institutions manage their balance sheets.

"Rapidly rising interest rates last year resulted in stress for the industry," says Emily McCormick, vice president of editorial & research for Bank Director. "Strong, flexible balance sheets and sufficient capital, combined with a robust understanding of the bank's customer, promise to drive performance in challenging times."

In this year's study , Bank Director identifies the best banks overall and ranks the best banks by asset size.

The Best U.S. Banks 2023

THE TOP 5 BANKS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB), Lodi, California John Marshall Bancorp (JMSB), Reston, Virginia City Holding Co. (CHCO), Charleston, West Virginia BCB Bancorp (BCBP), Bayonne, New Jersey First Business Financial Services (FBIZ), Madison, Wisconsin

View The Top 25 Banks List

THE TOP 5 BANKS: $50 BILLION AND ABOVE

East West Bancorp (EWBC), Pasadena, California Western Alliance Bancorp. (WAL), Phoenix, Arizona Regions Financial Corp. (RF), Birmingham, Alabama Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), San Antonio, Texas Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), Columbus, Georgia

View The $50 Billion and Above List

THE TOP 5 BANKS: $5 BILLION TO $50 BILLION

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB), Lodi, California City Holding Co. (CHCO), Charleston, West Virginia Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC), Springfield, Missouri Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC), Clayton, Missouri Preferred Bank (PFBC), Los Angeles, California

View The $5 Billion to $50 Billion List

THE TOP 5 BANKS: $1 BILLION TO $5 BILLION

John Marshall Bancorp (JMSB), Reston, Virginia First Business Financial Services (FBIZ), Madison, Wisconsin BCB Bancorp (BCBP), Bayonne, New Jersey OP Bancorp (OPBK), Los Angeles, California Bank First Corp. (BFC), Manitowoc, Wisconsin

View The $1 Billion to $5 Billion List

"The performance of the banks in this year's study informs their direction through 2023," says Kara Baldwin, a partner at Crowe LLP. "Banks that have been nimble, and able to adjust and manage through recent market disruption, will have better success."

The RankingBanking study ranks public U.S. banks using calendar year 2022 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The analysis was conducted by Piper Sandler & Co.

To review the full results of Bank Director's RankingBanking study, along with previous RankingBanking reports, please visit BankDirector.com .

About Crowe LLP

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. For more information about Crowe financial industry services visit www.crowe.fs .

About Bank Director

Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America's banking industry. Since 1991, Bank Director has provided board-level research, peer insights and in-depth executive and board services. Built for banks, Bank Director extends into and beyond the boardroom by providing timely and relevant information through Bank Director magazine, board training services and the financial industry's premier event, Acquire or Be Acquired. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com .

Source:

For more information, please contact Bank Director's Director of Marketing, Deahna Welcher at dwelcher@bankdirector.com.

View original content:

SOURCE BankDirector.com