SmartBug Media® Named to Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Year in a Row

Digital Agency's Focus on Diversifying Services and Growing Client Revenue Resulted in Continued Presence on Prestigious List

IRVINE, Calif. , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading digital agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the seventh year in a row. The annual ranking placed SmartBug® at No. 3,946 in the nation.

SmartBug has a depth of experience and expertise that allows us to support our clients with results-oriented strategies.

The Inc. 5000 list includes companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating a challenging business landscape. As one of those companies, SmartBug has achieved continued growth by diversifying its range of services and building the depth of experience among the company's employees.

"Clients want to see results that boost the bottom line, especially in difficult economic times," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "SmartBug has a depth of experience and expertise that allows us to support our clients with results-oriented strategies that encompass the full revenue cycle, including sales and customer success."

Although founded as an inbound marketing agency, SmartBug has evolved into a full-service digital agency with a wide range of services. These include not only inbound marketing but also paid media , public relations , sales enablement , web design and more.

The recent acquisition of Chair 10 Marketing — a Seattle-based performance marketing agency and leader in paid media, paid social and local SEO to franchise networks, multilocation business and other B2C brands — broadened the scope of the company's paid media offerings. With an increase in B2B and B2C clients who require paid media services as part of their comprehensive, go-to-market strategy, this acquisition will play a crucial role in supporting client needs going forward.

SmartBug has also prioritized staying on the cutting edge of technological services, earning HubSpot accreditations for platform enablement and custom integrations , a Google Premier Partner status and an Elite Master partner designation from Klaviyo. In addition, the agency often provides extensive training and workshops to ensure that clients are using marketing technology to the fullest extent in order to get the most value out of it.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk said. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor companies that are building our future."

In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a fully remote, globally recognized digital marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, marketing automation, revenue operations, email marketing, paid media, public relations and web development. As a two-time HubSpot North American Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as a Google Premier Partner and an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

