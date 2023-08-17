16 from Provost Umphrey Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors

Two attorneys receive elite 'Lawyer of the Year' honors from nationally respected guide

BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen Provost Umphrey attorneys have been honored in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers in America, including two singled out as "Lawyer of the Year" in specific practice areas.

Provost Umphrey Logo (PRNewswire)

For the ninth year in a row, all equity partners at Provost Umphrey Law Firm received Best Lawyers in America honors.

Equity Partner Joe Fisher received Lawyer of the Year for his work representing plaintiffs in mass tort and class action litigation. Guy Fisher was also awarded Lawyer of the Year recognition for his work in product liability litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.

For the ninth year in a row, all equity partners at Provost Umphrey Law Firm received Best Lawyers in America honors.

Equity Partners Bryan Blevins, Edward Fisher, Joe Fisher, Matthew Matheny, and James E. Payne received recognition for their work with plaintiffs in personal injury and product liability disputes. Blevins, Fisher, Fisher, and Matheny also earned honors for their mass tort and class action litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.

Additional Provost Umphrey Best Lawyers in America honorees include:

Provost Umphrey Attorney Fabiana Baum was included in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for a fourth year in a row for her plaintiffs work in personal injury litigation. This award recognizes attorneys whose careers show promise.

One of the oldest peer-review guides in the nation, Best Lawyers in America is compiled from surveys provided by tens of thousands of attorneys nationwide followed by a rigorous vetting process by the Best Lawyers research staff.

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining "Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People." To learn more, visit provostumphrey.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Simmons

409-838-8830

csimmons@provostumphrey.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Provost Umphrey Law Firm