Cellcosmet Introduces Gen 2.0, New Innovation in Cellular Skincare

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcosmet, the luxury Swiss skincare brand specializing in cosmetic science, has expanded its presence to the United States with the establishment of the Cellap Laboratory Americas. Based in New York, the brands stateside subsidiary is pioneering a new era of Swiss excellence in cellular skincare within the US with its latest discoveries from scientific research in skin biology.

"The main ambition of Cellcosmet's founder was to craft the most efficient skincare products that will revitalize the skin with the highest standards of quality. Our ethos relies on innovation, quality, product safety, Swissness, and results. Our goal in bringing Cellcosmet to the US was to continue to bring that level of excellence to a new consumer. We aim to expand our presence in the luxury skincare market across e-commerce, high-end spas, hotels, clinics, and high-end department stores. At Cellcosmet, we value our community and are excited to bring the quintessence of Swiss cosmetic science to the US." – Tancrède Amacker, Chief Executive Officer

This past year, Cellcosmet's scientific teams presented a progressive alliance of two technologies: cellular extracts and microbiome science. With this innovation as catalyst, Cellcosmet has introduced optimized formulations of its cellular skincare lines for men and women, containing the next generation (Gen 2.0) of its signature ingredient, CytoPep™ Cellular Extracts, and a new Postbiotics Complex. Cellcosmet continues to revolutionize its formulas' effectiveness in revitalizing the skin, minimizing the visible traces left by time and now protecting and preserving the skin's microbiome.

"While DNA is the code of life, proteins & peptides are the mechanism of life. Infused with several peptides and proteins and rich in collagen and other skin structural proteins, CytoPep™ Cellular Extracts are the lifeblood behind the health and rejuvenation of the skin. CytoPep™ Cellular Extracts aid in stimulating energetic metabolism and boosting cellular energy within skin's cells, specifically the mitochondria, to visibility enhance skin health through natural skin-cell renewal and strenghten skin barrier function. This new generation of products associated with the Postbiotics Complex and CytoPep™ Cellular Extracts, which we have developed to preserve the balance and the diversity of the cutaneous microbiota, is proven to visibly optimize the revitalization of the skin." – Dr. Jérémie Soeur, Chief Science Officer

The revitalizing power of CytoPep™ paired with the innovative, new Postbiotics Complex form the ultimate source of effectiveness for skincare that boasts a multitude of beneficial actions while preserving skin's microbiome. Born of scientific expertise, the Postbiotics Complex is composed of three marine-origin ferments which, when added to the cellular skincare formula, help to preserve, and strengthen the quality of the skin. The first ferment, composed of complex molecules, acts like a protective film, shields skin from blue light, improves elasticity and maintains skin's barrier function. The other two ferments are effective in visibly lifting and firming skin, revealing the complexion's true radiance. They also help skin defend itself against certain environmental stressors.

Two other rigorously selected ingredients, the OleoComplex and the HydraProtect Film Complex, are contained in the new Cellcosmet Gen 2.0 formulations. These additions help skin maintain optimal moisture for skin barrier function that effectively protects the face from the harsh factors of daily life, including pollution and stress.

As part of this new era, Cellcosmet is also providing a new sensory experience by improving the texture and fragrance of its cellular skin creams. The non-greasy, fast-penetrating formulas are silky to the touch and leave skin feeling incredibly soft. The citrus fragrance is enhanced with floral and musky notes, for a light, fresh, elegant scent on the skin.

Cellcosmet continuously seeks to be on the leading edge of innovation, forever honing and refining its expertise in a ceaseless quest for superior performance and quality, reflecting Swiss-made excellence in cellular cosmetics.

About Cellcosmet

Cellcosmet is the quintessence of Swiss cosmetic science and sits at the forefront of innovation on a constant quest for improved performance and quality in skincare. The Cellap Laboratoire, the brands Swiss laboratory on the Lake Geneva shores, is where cutting-edge researchers develop the Cellcosmet formulas in accordance to exacting, rigorous specifications and in keeping with the most recent scientific discoveries. Cellcosmet's command of biotechnology and expertise in cellular and microbiome science as well as botanical and marine ingredients enable the brand to formulate exceptional product offerings that are adapted to each skin type and provide immediate, visible results. Learn more at https://cellcosmet-cellmen.us/us_en/.

