Govee To Unveil Industry-First, Ultra Customizable Gaming Light Panels at 2023 LCS Fan Fest

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , an innovator in the smart lighting and smart home industry, today announced the newest addition to its line of gaming lights, the Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra , will be unveiled at the 2023 League Championship Series (LCS) Fan Fest this Saturday, August 19. The flagship product, with triple the lighting power as previous versions, provides gamers with vibrant lighting effects, creating an unparalleled, immersive gaming experience.

Industry-First Multifaceted Design

Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra leverage the world's first combination of line and surface illumination methods. This means they feature a cutting-edge 3D parallax surface and line design, creating a captivating visual atmosphere and adding depth and dynamism to gaming setups of all types. The panels support three illumination modes: individual line, individual surface, and combined line and surface.

Endless DIY Possibilities with Ultra Vivid 3D Lighting

The panels are equipped with 129 LED beads. Compared to the previous generations, the new panels have five segments of control, line & surface, and five separate lighting parts. With Govee's RGBIC technology, the panels glow with millions of striking color options and effects. Users can choose from two color versions: Meteor Gray, with a layer that emits softer, gentler lighting, or Lunar White, which has a transparent shell, displaying vivid, more intense colors.

Offering virtually limitless DIY possibilities, the Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra put power in gamers' hands to craft their ideal gaming atmosphere. Seamless installation means that it's simple to create different shapes and change the formation whenever the mood strikes.

Upgraded Gaming Experience

Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra also support Govee DreamView, Razer Chroma, Govee Desktop, Alexa, and Google Assistant. With these integrations, gamers can sync their Govee smart lights with the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem and enjoy the lighting effects that respond intuitively to their gameplay.

"We are thrilled to introduce this innovative new product to the fans at LCS. At Govee, we continuously push technological boundaries to draw gamers deeper into the worlds they play in," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "The introduction of the Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra and its remarkable features is an exciting step forward into a new era of immersive gaming."

The 2023 LCS (League of Legends Championship Series) Summer Finals FanFest event will be held from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20 at Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey. At Govee's booth, gamers can experience the brand new Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra as well as other fan-favorite Govee products, including the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and Neon Rope Light for Desks. Fans can participate in activities at the booth, such as the LCS Fan Fest Quest Card and a giveaway.

Pricing and Availability

The Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra starts at $349.99. The product will be available in the US markets from September 25, 2023, via Amazon and the Govee website . For more information about the Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra and other Govee products, visit www.govee.com .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving performance, user benefits, and consumer usability in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com.

