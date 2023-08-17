MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY TEAMSTERS REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT, AVERT STRIKE

Nearly 900 Workers to Vote on Contract with Significant Wage Increases

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following nearly four months of bargaining and 16 hours of mediation, Teamsters Local 320 and its Administrative and Service Faculty (ASF) bargaining team have reached a tentative agreement with Minnesota State for nearly 900 Minnesota State University (MNSU) Teamsters. The new tentative agreement includes significant wage increases and requires MNSU to conduct an equity and compensation study.

"After marathon negotiations and a whole lot of solidarity, Local 320 could not be prouder to have secured a strong tentative agreement for MNSU Administrative and Service Faculty members," said Brian Aldes, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 320. "These workers play a pivotal role in the student experience at colleges and universities across Minnesota, and they deserve to be compensated for their important work. We are grateful to our members for their resiliency and to the students, faculty, and other allies who showed their support for Teamsters in this contract fight."

Balloting on the agreement will begin on August 31 and ballot certification will take place on September 7. The agreement comes with a ratification recommendation from Local 320's negotiating committee, as well as the ASF's state boards.

"This agreement offers workers the highest increases in compensation in more than a decade and lays a strong foundation for the next contract fight," Aldes said.

Teamsters Local 320 represents a wide variety of public sector workers throughout Minnesota. For more information go to teamsterslocal320.org.

