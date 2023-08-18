Resecurity Becomes a Gold Winner in Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response Category (North America)

Los Angeles-based Cybersecurity Firm Protecting Fortune 100 and Government Agencies Recognized for Excellence in Safeguarding Against Modern Threats

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting Fortune 100 and government agencies worldwide, has secured a remarkable achievement by being awarded the Gold Winner in the prestigious Threat Detection, Intelligence, and Response Category for North America. This recognition highlights Resecurity's exceptional contributions to the field of cybersecurity and its unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving landscape of digital threats.

Winner (PRNewswire)

The Threat Detection, Intelligence, and Response Category is a highly competitive segment that acknowledges companies that demonstrate exceptional capabilities in identifying, analyzing, and mitigating cyber threats. As digital adversaries continue to advance their tactics and techniques, organizations require robust solutions that encompass a comprehensive suite of threat intelligence, detection mechanisms, and rapid response capabilities. This category applauds companies that excel in providing such holistic security solutions, ensuring the protection of sensitive data, critical infrastructure, and invaluable digital assets.

Resecurity's triumph in this category showcases its dedication to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to proactively defend against sophisticated threats. Their comprehensive approach encompasses real-time threat detection, proactive intelligence gathering, and swift incident response, all of which contribute to an enhanced security posture.

Threat Detection: Resecurity's advanced threat detection technology employs cutting-edge AI algorithms to identify even the most subtle indicators of compromise. By analyzing vast amounts of data from diverse sources, their platform detects anomalies, patterns, and behaviors that might indicate an ongoing or imminent cyber threat. This vigilant approach provides organizations with the ability to stay one step ahead of potential attackers.

Intelligence: In the realm of cybersecurity, knowledge is power. Resecurity's intelligence capabilities encompass extensive monitoring of the global threat landscape leveraging global "reach & access" via Human Intelligence (HUMINT) and actionable Big Data. By aggregating data from numerous sources, including the dark web, underground forums, and open sources, Resecurity provides its clients with actionable insights that enable proactive threat mitigation.

Response: Rapid response is essential in thwarting cyber threats before they escalate. Resecurity's response mechanisms are designed to facilitate immediate action in the event of a detected threat. Their streamlined Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) process minimizes the potential impact of a breach and aids in preserving the integrity of digital assets.

The Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market, within which Resecurity's accomplishments shine, is poised for exponential growth. According to recent market research, in 2023, the MDR market's value stood at an impressive $3.3 billion. This figure is anticipated to experience substantial growth, reaching a projected value of $9.5 billion by 2028. Resecurity's recognition as a Gold Winner in the Threat Detection, Intelligence, and Response Category underscores their position as a frontrunner in this burgeoning market.

Gene Yoo, the CEO of Resecurity, expressed his gratitude and excitement over this remarkable achievement: "At Resecurity, we have always strived to offer our clients in face of global Fortune 100 corporations and MSSPs not just security solutions, but peace of mind. The Gold Winner accolade reaffirms our commitment to innovation, excellence, and proactive protection. We are proud to play a crucial role in safeguarding businesses and individuals against the ever-evolving threat landscape."

Resecurity's recent victory in the Threat Detection, Intelligence, and Response Category follows their prior success as winners of three Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, as announced in an earlier press release. These accolades reflect the company's consistent dedication to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity and ensuring that their clients remain well-equipped to navigate the complex and dynamic world of digital threats.

Resecurity's achievement of becoming a Gold Winner in the Threat Detection, Intelligence, and Response Category for North America is a testament to their unparalleled commitment to innovation, excellence, and safeguarding the digital realm. With the MDR market projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, Resecurity is poised to continue leading the charge in revolutionizing cybersecurity and fortifying organizations against the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Last year, Resecurity products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

About Resecurity®

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, an event that annually spotlights excellence, innovation, and leadership in the dynamic realm of information security, stands as a testament to the transformative impact of industry pioneers. For those eager to explore the world of cybersecurity excellence, additional details about the awards can be found at https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2023-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resecurity