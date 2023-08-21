Kenvue Set to Join S&P 500; Advance Auto Parts to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) will replace Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) in the S&P 500, and Advance Auto Parts will replace Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, August 25. As previously announced on August 9, the addition of Kenvue is the result of S&P 500 and S&P 100 constituent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) offering to exchange the shares of Kenvue held for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a split-off exchange offer that expired on Friday, August 18. Advance Auto Parts is more representative of the small-cap market space, and Emergent BioSolutions is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector August 25, 2023 S&P 500 Addition Kenvue KVUE Consumer Staples

S&P 500 Deletion Advance Auto Parts AAP Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Advance Auto Parts AAP Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Emergent BioSolutions EBS Health Care

