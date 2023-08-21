Paramount Consumer Products to Sponsor Press Center at Toy Fair® 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Association™ has announced that Paramount Consumer Products, which oversees all merchandising and related licensing for Paramount, a leading global media and entertainment company, will be the official sponsor of the Press Center at Toy Fair® 2023, taking place September 30 to October 3 in New York City.

"Toy Fair is expected to welcome 1,000 members of the global media to report on the latest trends and innovations across toys, play, and youth entertainment," said Kimberly Carcone, executive vice president of global market events at The Toy Association, producer of Toy Fair. "As a leading global entertainment company and a household name, Paramount Consumer Products' sponsorship of the show's Press Center underscores the excitement building for Toy Fair, as the toy community prepares to unveil the hottest products, trends, partnerships, and innovations at the nearly sold-out show!"

"We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Press Center at this year's Toy Fair," said Dion Vlachos, Executive Vice President, Licensing and Retail, Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "The Toy Association and Toy Fair are pillars of our industry, and we're proud to be a part of this important event that brings so many in our business together."

After a three-year hiatus, Toy Fair 2023 is a highly anticipated event for the global toy community. Ninety-eight percent of exhibit space is currently sold out and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world are expected to be there. The show will unveil hundreds of thousands of toys and games across new pavilions and showcases, offer best-in-class education and networking, provide ample opportunities to discover the hottest toys of the holidays and see select previews of what's coming for 2024, and so much more.

Visit www.ToyFairNY.com to register and to learn more.

About The Toy Association™ www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $102.4 billion, and is the nation's most effective resource and influential advocate for hundreds of companies including manufacturers, retailers, licensors, and others who are involved in the youth entertainment industry. Toy Association manufacturing members account for 93% of U.S. toy and game sales driving the annual $40 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair®; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

