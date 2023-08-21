Teamwork Commerce Launches 'Pay by Link' Solution in Collaboration with Adyen

The joint solution supports a wide range of omnichannel capabilities for seamless transactions for retailers

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce , a global retail management software, has announced the launch of its Pay by Link solution, in partnership with Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses. Pay by Link enables retail customers to pay for items through a secure URL link, provided by the retailer and powered by Teamwork Commerce.

As consumer demands continue to rise for high-quality retail experiences, Pay by Link provides a simple and safe way for shoppers to pay using their preferred payment method. With a number of sales channels regularly utilized by retailers, the Pay by Link solution is designed with the end-user in mind. The payment page operates across a range of devices, and can be accessed through email, separate link or by scanning a QR code. The technology also allows consumers to make partial payments rather than full transactions, and accepts all popular payment methods including Afterpay, PayPal and digital wallets.

Pay by Link reactivates shoppers with abandoned carts or failed transactions by following up directly with a payment. The solution also empowers retailers to easily conduct both sales and returns, and can process refunds without the need for receipts. Customers can easily return products without inconvenience. At the backend, reconciliation reporting is synced between Adyen & Teamwork Commerce to ensure full visibility.

With easy in-store deployments and a seamless integration, Pay by Link empowers retailers to streamline their operations. Merchants can easily create payment links, secure each transaction to reduce fraud, and gain real-time visibility over transaction approvals.

Amber Hovious, VP Marketing and Partnerships, Teamwork Commerce, said: "At Teamwork Commerce, everything we do has retailers and their customers in mind. Our goal is to help retailers deliver high-quality, seamless retail experiences and Pay by Link helps merchants take another step towards that. With flexible and secure technology, retailers can rest assured that they are delivering convenient point of sale opportunities to their customers and streamlining their own operations."

Sara Bray, Head of Commercial Partnerships, North America at Adyen, said: "Thanks to our partnership with Teamwork Commerce, we are providing operational value for both retailers and their consumer end users. For instance, new functionalities such as Pay by Link allow us to drive innovation at scale by curating flexible omnichannel experiences. We strive to help our partners stay ahead of the curve by being as customer centric as possible."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Teamwork Commerce as described in this partner update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new partners over the years.

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a leading Omnichannel Solution, providing retailers with Point-of Sale, Order Management, Inventory Control, CRM and Analytics. They also boast an ecosystem of integrations with top solutions making unified commerce a seamless activity. Serving top retailers in over 20 countries Acne Studios, The Row, Asics, Princesse Tam Tam, Comptoir des Cotonniers, and Moose Knuckles. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com .

