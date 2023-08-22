HELLMANN'S SCORES MAJOR TOUCHDOWN - SIGNING QUARTERBACK WILL LEVIS TO A NEW LIFETIME SUPPLY OF MAYONNAISE CONTRACT

After his viral mayonnaise-in-coffee moment shook the internet, the football star scored a lifetime (supply) deal with the leading condiment brand

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellmann's® Mayonnaise is announcing an unprecedented deal with star athlete and mayonnaise enthusiast, Will Levis. The quarterback captured the hearts — and shock — of fans when he showed his unapologetic love for mayonnaise by putting it into his coffee. Hellmann's is recognizing the pro-athlete's immense talent and profound love for our creamy spread with an unparalleled contract: a lifetime supply of mayonnaise.

After his viral mayo-in-coffee stunt, Will Levis has scored a lifetime supply contract with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise (PRNewswire)

As the first athlete to secure such a deal from the number one best-selling mayonnaise brand, Levis and Hellmann's aim to show how mayonnaise's limitless possibilities can creatively elevate any dish, even if that means adding a dollop to your morning coffee. In an emotional press conference, Levis announces the partnership and details his lifetime love for Hellmann's, from childhood sandwiches made by his mom to his high school lunch lady spreading the love…and mayo.

"I'll admit I did not expect my mayonnaise and coffee combination to go viral and then be the news of the draft - but I'm glad it did because it brought this partnership to life," said Will Levis. "Hellmann's is a staple ingredient for me and getting to show my fans how to use it in different ways, whether it's game day dishes or mixing it in my coffee, knowing I'll have the mayonnaise in my fridge for a lifetime is a dream come true. "

The unexpected mayonnaise-coffee combo catapulted Levis into condiment stardom, and he's embracing it with open arms — and open jars of mayonnaise. Together Hellmann's and Will are unleashing a groundbreaking partnership fueled by a shared passion for the delectable condiment that knows no bounds. Fans can anticipate an array of innovative recipes on Hellmann's website and social channels, each featuring creative ways to add mayonnaise to any dish and endorsed by Will Levis himself.

"We are thrilled about this groundbreaking lifetime supply partnership with Will Levis, the first of its kind for Hellmann's, that truly captures his love for mayonnaise," said Chris Symmes, Marketing Director, Dressings & Condiments at Unilever Nutrition North America. "His viral mayonnaise-in-coffee sensation caught our attention – but above all – we hope our collaboration with Will serves as a reminder of the incredible versatility of our product. Hellmann's is an essential Game Day, and every day, ingredient, capable of elevating and bringing new life to your favorite foods...and even drinks."

Hellmann's is no stranger to game day moments, from being an essential ingredient in tailgate classics such as Buffalo Chicken Dip and mouthwatering sandwich spreads to participating in the Big Game and driving awareness of the important issue of food waste at home. The new partnership and lifetime supply of Hellmann's contract with Levis furthers the brand's commitment to becoming a meaningful part of these moments, making watch parties and tailgates even more delicious for fans all season long. Keep watching Hellmann's social channels for the next great football moment this fall.

