MycoWorks Welcomes Three Executives to Leadership Team

Biomaterials Leader Strengthens Financial, Legal and Technology Expertise As It Scales to Meet Demand

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, biomaterials technology company MycoWorks announced the appointment of three executives to its leadership team. The news of these strategic additions comes just weeks ahead of the September 20, 2023 opening of the company's first commercial-scale Fine Mycelium™ production facility in Union, South Carolina.

"The news of these executive appointments comes at a time of significant growth and achievement for MycoWorks," said Matt Scullin, CEO of MycoWorks. "We are committed to growing the future of luxury materials and the addition of these accomplished leaders strengthens our position today and tomorrow."

Juan Lopez , Chief Financial Officer (CFO): With two decades of experience as a Finance and Sales Operations executive, Juan Lopez joins MycoWorks as the new CFO. He brings experience in both industrial and consumer goods sectors, delivering outstanding value through process improvement & optimization, and scale up of ventures. Most recently, he was the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Biotech Business Unit at Anheuser-Busch Inbev, focused on developing and commercializing alternative proteins and food ingredients through biotechnology.

Craig Fleishman, General Counsel (GC): Craig Fleishman brings 20 years' experience advising prominent public figures and brands, including JPMorgan, Maersk, Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and Masterclass, and two U.S. Presidents. He joined MycoWorks after a long tenure as General Counsel and Head of Corporate Development for Rebecca Minkoff where he drove the brand's industry-leading innovation pipeline, and developed the brand's unique global IP strategy. He has taught as an adjunct law professor, and worked at two of the world's top law firms and in-house at a global private equity firm where his portfolio included both luxury and sustainable technology companies.

Maud Ohler , Vice President of Technology Development: With a PhD in fermentation science and a decade of experience in international industrial biotech, Maud Ohler joins Mycoworks as the Vice President of Technology Development. Her industrial experience from Evolva, Amyris, and Zymergen has spanned strain and fermentation process development, technology transfer and scale-up, and R&D team management supporting achievement of project goals for new products.

About MycoWorks

In 2013, co-founders Philip Ross and Sophia Wang formed MycoWorks, a San Francisco-based biomaterials company dedicated to bringing new mycelium-grown materials to the world. MycoWorks' patented Fine Mycelium™ technology, an advanced manufacturing platform and breakthrough in materials science, engineers mycelium during growth to form proprietary, interlocking cellular structures for unparalleled beauty, handfeel, strength and durability. The company's flagship material- Reishi™ - is a new category of material for the world's best luxury brands. For more information, please visit mycoworks.com and madewithreishi.com .

