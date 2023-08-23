BACARDÍ Rum Named First Spirits Partner of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

BACARDÍ, MTV and Paramount Brand Studio Will Pay Tribute to 50 Years of Hip Hop Style with Experiential BACARDÍ VINTAGE Pop-Up Shop, Limited Edition Bottle, Signature VMA Cocktails and More

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the First Spirits Partner of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, BACARDÍ rum is excited to partner with MTV and Paramount Brand Studio around the award show's celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop culture and the songs, artists, albums and videos that have defined the genre. BACARDÍ rum is the first-ever spirits brand to sponsor the MTV Video Music Awards, a distinction that suits the brand, which has long taken inspiration from movement and self-expression, and supported artists through programs like Music Liberates Music. Through the partnership with MTV, BACARDÍ raises a toast to the impressive legacy of these culture-defining artists, their creativity, and their indelible contributions to music, style, and the way we all move.

"As a vanguard of the visual identity of music, we're honored to be the first-ever Spirits Partner of the MTV VMAs, especially during the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop," said Lisa Pfenning, BACARDÍ's Vice President of North America. "As the VMAs have long celebrated both the sound and the style of Hip Hop, BACARDÍ has long been embedded in Hip Hop culture, inspiring some of the most memorable lyrics, movements, and music video moments from artists who have defined a generation. We look forward to working with MTV and Paramount Brand Studio to present this monumental celebration and highlight the multiple points of Hip Hop culture."

"Connecting fans directly to the VMAs 50 years of Hip Hop celebration is a huge opportunity to build towards a cultural moment through insights and innovation with a partner authentic to the genre," said Matthew Newcomb, SVP Activation, Paramount Brand Studio. "We are creatively partnering with BACARDÍ Rum to bring this signature moment to life in advance of the show and from every touchpoint consumers are engaging with VMA content on September 12. The combined influence of Hip Hop and BACARDÍ is irrefutable, and together we've built a custom marketing activation that celebrates artistry and the fans of both."

In honor of the partnership with the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards, BACARDÍ will bring the celebration of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary to consumers in New York and nationwide, including:

BACARDÍ Vintage pop-up in New York City : Leading up to the show, BACARDÍ will pay tribute to the iconic style of Hip Hop with BACARDÍ Vintage : a pop-up retail and cocktail experience in partnership with MTV, Paramount Brand Studio, Friday, September 8 th . Showcasing the genre's influence on both music and fashion over the past 50 years, the retail experience will feature limited-edition merchandise and curated selection of archival sneakers by longtime partner and renowned streetwear retailer, Stadium Goods; vintage t-shirts, jackets, and rare concert merch sourced by NYC vintage haven, Metropolis; as well as an intimate, Caribbean -inspired lounge serving BACARDÍ cocktails. Leading up to the show, BACARDÍ will pay tribute to the iconic style of Hip Hop with: a pop-up retail and cocktail experience in partnership with MTV, Paramount Brand Studio, Metropolis , and Stadium Goods open to the public in NYC on. Showcasing the genre's influence on both music and fashion over the past 50 years, the retail experience will feature limited-edition merchandise and curated selection of archival sneakers by longtime partner and renowned streetwear retailer, Stadium Goods; vintage t-shirts, jackets, and rare concert merch sourced by NYC vintage haven, Metropolis; as well as an intimate,-inspired lounge serving BACARDÍ cocktails.

A Limited-Edition BACARDÍ x VMA bottle and Consumer Sweepstakes: To bring the celebration to fans nationwide, BACARDÍ is releasing a limited-edition run of one thousand re-designed bottles and gift box set honoring the historic anniversary and the iconic awards ceremony. With the same liquid that has been name checked in countless songs, the unique BACARDÍ bottle also features a specialty QR code giving consumers a chance to win tickets to the 2023 MTV VMAs. The limited-edition gift set is available for purchase at To bring the celebration to fans nationwide, BACARDÍ is releasing a limited-edition run of one thousand re-designed bottles and gift box set honoring the historic anniversary and the iconic awards ceremony. With the same liquid that has been name checked in countless songs, the unique BACARDÍ bottle also features a specialty QR code giving consumers a chance to win tickets to the 2023 MTV VMAs. The limited-edition gift set is available for purchase at www.bacardi.com/us/en/our-rums/limited-edition-vma-hip-hop-bottle/

BACARDÍ Performance Partnership and Exclusive Custom Content: During the 2023 VMA broadcast, BACARDÍ will partner with the VMAs around a performance paying tribute to the 50 th anniversary of Hip Hop, along with the debut of a special BACARDÍ custom content featuring two surprise celebrity guests, representing the legacy and future of Hip Hop, to debut during the VMA ceremony. Created and produced by Paramount Brand Studio, the spot will feature a custom mix of music representing BACARDÍ's presence in the songs we know and love through the decades.

BACARDÍ Mojito Mo-Problems, the Official Cocktail of the VMAs: On awards night, BACARDÍ will be sipped by fans and stars alike throughout the VMAs ceremony at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on September 12 th. To celebrate the partnership, BACARDÍ has created an all-new signature cocktail for the 2023 VMAs –the Mojito Mo-Problems made with BACARDÍ Superior rum – and an extended custom cocktail menu including the BACARDÍ 808 made with award-winning BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho rum and the Mango Fuego, featuring the all-new BACARDÍ Mango Chile flavored rum expression. See below for the official recipe and other VMA cocktails that will be served at the show.

For more information follow @bacardi on all social channels. For more information about BACARDÍ activations surrounding the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, head over to https://www.bacardi.com/us/en/bestofhiphop.

Mojito Mo-Problems, Official Cocktail of the 2023 MTV VMAs

Ingredients

1 1/2oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum

3/4oz lime juice

1/2oz Monin Mojito Mint syrup

1/2oz Real Passionfruit syrup

2oz club soda

5-6 fresh mint leaves

Method: Combine BACARDÍ Superior Rum, lime juice, syrups and mint leaves in a shaker tin with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a cup over fresh ice and top with a splash of club soda, stir to incorporate. Garnish with a mint sprig.

BACARDÍ 808

Ingredients

2oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum

1/4oz Giffard Banane du Bresil liqueur

3 dashes Angostura bitters

Orange half wheel

Method: Combine BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum, banana liqueur, and bitters into a cup, add ice and stir to chill. Add more ice to top and garnish with an orange half wheel.

Mango Fuego

Ingredients

1 1/2oz BACARDÍ Mango Chile Rum

3oz grapefruit juice

Tajin & lime wedge

Method: Fill cup with ice. Combine BACARDÍ Mango Chile Rum, lime juice, and grapefruit soda into a class and stir to incorporate. Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprinkle of Tajin over the top.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardi Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. http://www.BACARDÍ.com/

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its iconic brands – MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, PopTV, Logo, Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land – and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

