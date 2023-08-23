Kuder Partners with Arizona State University in the Leading-Edge EPIXC Public-Private Partnership

ADEL, Iowa, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuder, Inc. (Kuder) is excited to announce its partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) to support workforce development in the Electrified Processes for Industry without Carbon (EPIXC) institute. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) chose ASU to lead this seventh Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute.

EPIXC is mobilizing a coalition of private companies including Kuder, National Labs, universities, labor unions, and community partners. EPIXC will advance President Biden's climate goals to build an industrial sector that is more resilient, efficient, and competitive and set the United States on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We're incredibly honored to partner with ASU and join such an esteemed group of industry leaders," said Erin Milroy, Kuder's President. "Lending our voice, experience, and capabilities to this important initiative will help achieve the nation's climate goals through research, development, and deployment of relevant technologies and workforce training."

Kuder is renowned for its years of experience and results within workforce development and career readiness. A focus area for Kuder to support will be EPIXC's goal to provide training for a clean energy workforce that is projected to impact nearly 20,000 jobs, including 40% from underrepresented populations such fence line communities in Port Arthur, TX and Arizona's tribal nations.

"Kuder is well established as a leader in workforce development and career pathway support with their 25 years of expertise and their experience working with diverse communities globally," said Robin Hammond, Chief Education and Workforce Development Officer for EPIXC and member of ASU's management team. "We're excited to partner with them on meeting our vision that electric heating is economical and supports manufacturing decarbonization everywhere for everyone."

Kuder's Chairman and CEO, Phil Harrington, was appointed to the EPIXC Governing Board. The five-year cooperative agreement from the DOE is $70 million and relevant industries are expected to invest in the project to that level, if not more.

About Kuder: Kuder (www.kuder.com) is backed by 85 years of history and research and has over 25 years of experience providing career and workforce development system for all ages for government and educational agencies including the U.S. military, departments of education, colleges, districts, and schools. Millions of people worldwide have relied on Kuder for high quality products backed by an unparalleled level of service.

