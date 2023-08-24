Aily Labs Raises €19M in Series A Round Led by Insight Partners

MUNICH, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aily Labs GmbH, pioneer of an AI-powered decision intelligence app for global enterprises, announced today that it has raised €19M in a Series A round led by global software investor Insight Partners. Self-funded to date, this funding will be used to scale operations and expand the company's presence in the United States while accelerating innovation in digital solutions and applied GenAI.

(PRNewswire)

Aily is a mobile-first AI decision intelligence app revolutionizing the way performance is tracked and commercial decisions are made within global business. With a 360° integrated view of enterprise data and advanced AI/ML techniques, the easy-to-use app gives users at all levels the rich, real-time insights they need to make better-informed, instant decisions.

"AI is about innovation at lightning speed and is at the heart of our product. The speed to integrate our app can be as fast as one day, giving instant data transparency across the entire business," says Bianca Anghelina, Aily Labs' founder and CEO. "Putting AI in the hands of business users is transforming operating models, delivering greater efficiencies, and accelerating outcomes. We're thrilled to be supported by Insight Partners to boost our next growth phase to become the no.1 AI decision intelligence platform."

"Aily Labs is the future of how decision-making happens; by creating a single source of truth for cross-enterprise data, Aily ensures that individuals from analysts to executives have real-time, AI-driven insights and 'what-if' scenarios to make better-informed business decisions," said Hilary Gosher, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Existing customers have seen significant ROI through unprecedented visibility and access to insights - we see huge demand in the market for an AI-driven solution like Aily. We're excited to join Bianca and the Aily Labs team as they expand globally and across industry sectors."

Aily Labs has already seen tremendous momentum, with quick adoption and incredible support from some leading global brands. In June, global healthcare company Sanofi announced the roll-out of the Aily app at scale (branded plai internally), their industry-leading app, which gives a holistic view across all Sanofi business activities enabling their company-wide digital transformation. By harnessing the power of AI, Aily is helping thousands of Sanofi decision-makers (from the senior executives to on-the-ground operators) make informed decisions to accelerate drug discovery, enhance clinical trial design, and improve manufacturing and supply.

About Aily Labs

Aily Labs transforms business needs into applied AI use cases, embedding them into an easy-to-integrate and simple-to-use app. Founded in 2020, Aily Labs is an AI Software (or AI SaaS) company and is on a mission to transform ways of working by empowering businesses with meaningful AI. Aily Labs accelerates the digital journeys of large, global organizations, supported by an experienced team of digital specialists and data scientists. For more information, visit ailylabs.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $75B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 750 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with the right-sized, right-time practical, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aily Labs