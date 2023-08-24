Score a Touchdown with Your Tailgate Eats

OPELOUSAS, La., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make sure your tailgate treats are popping with flavor this season!

From sweet and spicy wings to cheesy dips and juicy burgers, your game-day foods are sure to score with friends and family when you add Tony Chachere's Creole flavors. These Cajun Poppers are a perfect way to kick up your tailgating game. All it takes is one taste and you won't be able to resist these savory, spicy and cheesy bites.

CAJUN POPPERS

By: @tfti.bbq

INGREDIENTS

A Dozen or so Shrimp

2 Andouille Sausage Links

Tony's More Spice Seasoning

Tony's No Salt Seasoning

2 Blocks Cream Cheese

1 Cup Mexican Cheese, Shredded

2 Dozen or so Jalapeños

1 Pack Bacon

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 60 Minutes

Cook Time: 60 Minutes

Serves: 4-6

1. Oil up shrimp and then season heavily with Tony's More Spice Seasoning.

2. Add shrimp to skewers, then smoke on a grill at 350°F for about 15-20 minutes alongside the andouille sausage, which should cook for about 30-45 minutes.

3. Slice the jalapeños in half and remove the insides but save the seeds to add later.

4. Once the shrimp are cooked, mince them.

5. Once the sausage links are cooked, let them cool, remove the casings and mince them.

6. In a mixing bowl, add cream cheese, shrimp, sausage, shredded cheese, about 2-3 tablespoons of Tony's No Salt Seasoning and the jalapeño seeds – as many as you'd like depending on your spice preference. Mix together.

7. Fill each side of the jalapeños, then either wrap each half with bacon or put the jalapeños back together and then wrap with bacon.

8. Season with more Tony's More Spice Seasoning and then smoke at 350°F for 45 minutes to an hour. Once the bacon is fully cooked, they are ready.

About Tony Chachere's®

For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

