New Story Expands Service in Virginia by Acquiring the State's CARD Schools and Clinics

BALTIMORE, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story, a leading provider of special education and clinic services in the U.S., announced its acquisition of the Virginia assets of the Center for Autism & Related Disorder (CARD) including three school campuses and nine ABA Therapy clinics, which will transition to Rivermont Schools and Your Life ABA clinics, expanding its support network for students with disabilities in Virginia.

With the addition of these schools and clinics, New Story's geographic reach and impact now extend to more than 3,800 students and clients across seven states: Rivermont and Your Life ABA in VA and NC beginning fall 2023; New Story Schools, Green Tree School & Services, and River Rock Academy in PA; New Story Schools and Applied Behavioral Services in OH; New England Academy in MA; Sage Alliance in NJ; and Rebecca School and Aaron School in NY.

"We are excited to welcome CARD to the New Story network," said Jon Bicknell, Chief Executive Officer of New Story. "CARD and Rivermont Schools both have an incredible three-decade legacy of supporting children and young adults and their families in Virginia. At New Story, our unwavering commitment lies in empowering students and clients to achieve their individualized goals. By integrating CARD's expertise and resources, we look forward to supporting our new locations in their next chapter."

New Story began its special education services with its Pennsylvania-based New Story Schools, founded in 1997 with one school in the state. Since 1997, New Story has developed new schools, clinics, programs, and services to evolve with the growing need for special and alternative education, and mental health solutions.

New Story is a leading provider of special and alternative education and therapeutic services. New Story offers integrated academic and therapeutic programming to children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder, mental illness, emotional and behavioral challenges. Building upon our 25-year legacy of collaboration and commitment to putting students and clients first, we partner with districts, families, providers, and communities to serve thousands of families in need each year. Our passionate teams, evidence-based and best practice programming empower children and young adults to reach their highest potential. Rivermont Schools and Your Life ABA clinics are part of the New Story network of schools, clinics, and services.

