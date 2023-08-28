Canadian Solar EP Cube Achieves LUMA Certification in Puerto Rico, Reinforces Commitment to a Sustainable Future

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar announces the attainment of LUMA certification in Puerto Rico for the EP Cube, a vertically-developed residential storage system. This recognition from LUMA, the private operator managing transmission and distribution requirements of the electric grid in Puerto Rico, solidifies EP Cube's role as a reliable contributor to the region's energy sector. It also highlights the company's active involvement in promoting a greener and more sustainable energy future.

EP Cube, recently introduced in Puerto Rico, brings homeowners a consistent power supply. It alleviates concerns about grid instability, including outages due to bad weather or utility blackouts. Installers love how easy it is to install the EP Cube system. Luquillo Felix Marquez, a local end-user in Puerto Rico, says, "The EP Cube offers flexible sizing from 9.9 – 19.9 kWh so I can customize the system to the need of my family. Plus, it's fast and easy to install."

EP Cube is available to homeowners and installers in Puerto Rico who want to take advantage of the recently announced solar incentive program from the Puerto Rico Department of Housing. The program offers grants to eligible homeowners and installers to support their installation of renewable energy.

"Earning LUMA certification is a significant achievement that reflects our unwavering commitment to a sustainable future in Puerto Rico," says Andy Yin, the General Manager of Eternalplanet, an independent brand under Canadian Solar that designed and developed EP Cube. "We are thrilled to contribute to the region's renewable energy transition and collaborate with partners like LUMA Energy to make a positive impact on the local energy landscape. This certification reaffirms our dedication to Puerto Rico's energy goals and sustainability."

The attainment of LUMA certification highlights Canadian Solar and Eternalplant's resolute commitment to Puerto Rico's energy landscape.

About Eternalplanet

Eternalplanet is a consumer-oriented independent brand of energy technology under Canadian Solar, with independent design, R&D, manufacturing and global service capabilities. Eternalplanet always adheres to scientific and technological innovation and is committed to providing energy solutions for people and promoting the sustainable development of the world. In September 2022, Eternalplanet launched the first self-designed-and-developed residential energy storage system in the United States - EP Cube. EP Cube adopts industry-leading technologies to provide all-round power backup for every household, with higher safety performance and more flexible capacity expansion. More information on the company can be found at https://epcube.com.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 94 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 8.8 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 609 MWp of projects in operation, 6.9 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 17.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit https://www.canadiansolar.com.

Eternalplanet Contacts

Mimosa Kan

Business Development

+86 135 1087 0501

mimosa.kan@eternal-planet.com

Eli Hu

Public Relations

+86 137 5825 8975

eli.hu@eternal-planet.com

Canadian Solar Inc. Investor Relations Contacts

Isabel Zhang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

investor@canadiansolar.com

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

914-337-8801

csiq@globalirpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Eternalplanet