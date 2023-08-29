Meet Supriya Sood: Inland Empire Health Plan's new chief people officer

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) investment in its team members continues to be an integral part of the not-for-profit's mission with the appointment of a new chief people officer: Supriya Sood.

In her new role, Sood will lead the organization's human resources department through the development of best practices and strategies focused on maintaining a skilled, engaged and diverse workforce, explained IEHP's Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton.

"Supriya brings a wealth of experience to the executive leadership team and believes in the profound impact our team members have on driving our mission to improve the health of our communities," he said. "She has a passion for serving in mission-based companies with over 15 years in the health care industry."

Sood has served in various human resources leadership roles for Elevance Health (formerly Anthem, Inc.) and Molina Healthcare. She holds a master's degree in business administration from University of California, Irvine, and is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and Professional Human Resources Association (PIHRA).

Most recently, Sood served as chief people officer for Orange County-based Alignment Healthcare, where she was responsible for evolving the organization, including the clinical, consumer, technology and market areas in support of growth, scalability and diversification of business.

Sood switching gears to IEHP lands at an exciting time for the organization with the announcement of several projects and initiatives in the works, such as joining the Covered California exchange – pending state approval – and the addition of programs dedicated to addressing the lack of health care access in marginalized communities, like IEHP's Community Health Worker Residency Program.

For IEHP, some of Sood's responsibilities will include supporting people programs, including talent acquisition, compensation administration and benefits. She will also oversee all human resources operations and learning and development opportunities for IEHP team members.

Sood looks forward to working for an organization with such strong ties to the people it serves.

"IEHP is a shining example of what makes the Inland Empire special, and I'm excited to become part of this hard-working team whose efforts have transformed the lives of so many," she said. "My hope is to continue to create avenues for these team members to shine as they strive to make a difference in the community through IEHP's mission of healing and inspiring the human spirit."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports nearly 1.7 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of 7,000 providers and 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, visit iehp.org.

