Sporttrade Launches in Colorado, Available Immediately To Bettors

Sports Betting operator begins US expansion backed by differentiated product

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sporttrade , a Philadelphia-based sports betting operator, along with their strategic partner GF Gaming, today announced the Sporttrade betting app is now live in its second state: Colorado. Sporttrade will offer a differentiated and more fair product to eligible sports bettors within the Centennial State.

"Today we're privileged to introduce the Sporttrade experience in Colorado," said Alex Kane, Sporttrade Founder and CEO. "Our launch today proves that Sporttrade can operate in any jurisdiction, with the same great features our customers have come to know us for; instant in-play betting, great prices, awesome liquidity, and the ability to always trade in and out of bets at fair value."



"As our industry continues to shift focus towards differentiation and product, I'm proud to say that Sporttrade delivers the best in-play experience the world has ever seen." said Kane. "Thank you to the wonderful folks at the Colorado Division of Gaming, thank you to our growing family of customers, and most of all, I want to thank the fantastic Sporttrade team of employees, advisors, and investors."

Sporttrade enters Colorado as the state continues to showcase impressive amounts of growth. Bettors have created over $12 billion in handle since 2020 and the state represents a strong opportunity for Sporttrade to continue building on its grassroots effort of giving sports bettors greater autonomy. Sporttrade's structure will allow Coloradans to finally benefit from better odds, impressive liquidity and an industry leading in-play experience.

"Having seen what Sporttrade has already achieved with its innovative and successful launch in New Jersey, we firmly believe that the brand and platform make for an ideal partnership for us in Colorado," said Roger Brown, General Manager of GF Gaming and Easy Street Casino. "Providing a better odds experience for the player is what GF Gaming has always been about, and Sporttrade brings that same priority to the sports betting market in Colorado."

In 2022, Sporttrade was the first operator in the US to couple extremely high uptime and zero delays for in-play markets, a testament to the vision to bring the customer experience in sports betting much closer to that of financial trading.

About Sporttrade Inc. Sporttrade is led by an accomplished team from sports betting and capital markets backgrounds. The company is based in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. For more information visit us at http://sporttrade.com/ and follow us on Twitter @sporttrade_app , and Instagram sporttrade_app .

