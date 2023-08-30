Rack Room Shoes Welcomes Randolph Brodwin as Senior Vice President and New Chief Legal Officer

Brodwin brings a wealth of retail legal experience to Rack Room Shoes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rack Room Shoes, a leading name in the footwear retail industry, has announced Randolph Brodwin as its new senior vice president and chief legal officer. With nearly three decades of corporate legal and business expertise, Brodwin is set to play a key role in guiding Rack Room Shoes through its next phase of growth and innovation.

"I am honored to join Rack Room Shoes and provide legal oversight and strategic guidance to the organization," said Brodwin. "Rack Room Shoes has a storied history in the retail sector, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success through sound legal strategies."

In his new capacity, Brodwin will lead Rack Room Shoes' legal team, overseeing a range of legal aspects including compliance, strategic development, litigation, commercial transactions, intellectual property, privacy, and risk mitigation. His appointment to the executive leadership team underscores Rack Room Shoes' commitment to upholding the highest standards of legal integrity while fostering innovation and expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Randy on board," said Mark Lardie, president and chief executive officer of Rack Room Shoes. "His wealth of legal experience and strategic insight align seamlessly with our values and vision, and we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in our journey ahead."

Brodwin's appointment comes as part of Rack Room Shoes' strategic efforts to fortify its leadership team and continue positioning the company as a leader in the ever-evolving footwear market. Previously, Brodwin was vice president – associate general counsel at Foot Locker, and most recently vice president – legal affairs at Circle K.

