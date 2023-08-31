Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

iCover Launches a 5-minute Annuity Buying Journey, Secures Multiple Partnerships to Launch in 2023

Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCover, a Missouri-based Insurtech that is known for creating the "Best Life Insurance Buying Experience", is adding annuities this year. iCover's digital experience is driven through their proprietary e-App and Algorithmic Underwriting technology.

Recognizing that consumers have different needs when buying Annuities, iCover has signed multiple partners to launch an agent channel in September 2023 and a D2C channel later this year.

"We are excited to offer this new Annuity journey that is based on the same theme as our life platform. This aligns with our simple 5-minute buying concept and the fundamentals of Design, Speed and Conversion". (Nicole Mwesigwa, Co-Founder & COO / CPO for iCover)

About iCover

iCover is a cloud-based algorithmic underwriting platform that helps insurers sell to the middle market. By leveraging data and predictive analytics iCover can quote, underwrite, and deliver life insurance in under 5 minutes. iCover was built by industry insiders Hari Srinivasan and Nicole Mwesigwa who applied their 30+ years of InsurTech experience and intimate knowledge of automated underwriting technologies. To learn more about iCover, visit www.icoverinsure.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icover-launches-a-5-minute-annuity-buying-journey-secures-multiple-partnerships-to-launch-in-2023-301914452.html

SOURCE iCover

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.