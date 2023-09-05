Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is Launching Wave 2 of GameDimensions with All New TEKKEN Figures!

GameDimensions lineup to include Jin Kazama, King, and special GameStop exclusive

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Earlier this year, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) expanded their connection to gaming fans! An all new figures line, GameDimensions, launched with TEKKEN taking center stage. As one of the best-selling fighting game franchises in history, fans of the iconic game have been able to continue their adoration for the universe by adding the fighters to their shelves.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Wave 2 is set to launch in late 2023/early 2024 and bring in an additional two characters from the TEKKEN universe - JIN KAZAMA and KING in their TEKKEN 8 outfit. Additionally, fans can look forward to a supplemental KING receiving the action figure treatment soon after. Each figure allows for endless posing and display possibilities with game-based super articulations and effect parts. Each figure also comes with unique accessories so fans can recreate iconic scenes from the game franchise.

The introduction of new GameDimensions figures comes hot off the heels of the announcement of the upcoming TEKKEN 8 video game release. To celebrate the pending release, BNTCA has teamed up with GameStop for a special opportunity to purchase an exclusive GameDimensions TEKKEN – KING [Special ver.] with enhanced décor and exclusive accessories.

"The TEKKEN franchise has established a longstanding fandom that deserves high quality collectibles," says Daisuke Zama, Senior Vice President, Brand Toy Department. "We are also excited to partner with GameStop to enhance every fan's gaming experience with the addition of these figures."

New waves are now available for pre-order on below links for $26.99.

Amazon.com: Game Dimensions

Tekken 8 with King Action Figure Bundle - PlayStation 5 | PlayStation 5 | GameStop

Bandai Tekken 8 King Game Dimensions 6.5-in Action Figure GameStop Exclusive | GameStop

TEKKEN™8 & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

GameDimensions TEKKEN features:

TEKKEN figures are highly detailed to look exactly like your favorite characters from the game

Each figure is 6.5 inches tall with 20+ points of articulation allowing endless poses.

TEKKEN figures come with extra accessories, including: 2 sets of interchangeable hands, 1 attack effects part and 1 background sheet

Each figure also comes with an icon plate stand for display

For more information, visit www.bandai.com

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2022 Bandai Namco

