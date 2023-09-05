DuPont Announces Strategic Collaboration with YMT to Enhance Riston® Dry Film Photoresist Distribution and Service in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Interconnect Solutions (DuPont) today announced that it entered into a strategic collaboration relationship with YMT, a Korean printed circuit board (PCB) materials manufacturer listed on the KOSDAQ exchange. This collaboration combines DuPont's circuit imaging material expertise and YMT's local network, which can best address the local customer needs with faster response, better service, and a total solution. Under this collaboration, YMT has invested in establishing a dry film slitting facility in Ansan, Korea, and expects facility operation in October.

"YMT is one of the leading companies in the global chemical material industry with strong technology development capability. We are pleased to work with YMT to advance the electronic industry and build a more connected value chain to serve our customers in Korea," said Yuan Yuan Zhou, Global Business Director, Metallization & Imaging, DuPont. Adding the local Riston® dry film photoresist slitting capability will largely accelerate Riston® product delivery and flexibility, heightening Korea's local customer reach and better service. "We believe the win-win strategy will reinforce our circuit imaging market in Korea while YMT will expand its current product offerings by adding Riston® dry films," said Zhou.

"We are excited by growing our relationship with DuPont. By aligning more fully with DuPont, we can leverage our strength in technical service and logistics to meet the varied needs of our customers as the industry continues to grow. We are confident that our collaboration will create long-term value for our customers," said Peter Baek, Chief of Business Officer, Vice President, YMT.

DuPont and YMT will jointly showcase the Riston® dry film photoresist technology at YMT booth #E401 in the upcoming KPCA on Sept. 6-8, at Songdo Convensia, Incheon, Korea. At the show, DuPont and YMT will present a broad Riston® circuit imaging materials designed for fine-line applications and advanced PCB technology for high-end segments such as Integrated Circuit (IC) substrate, High-Density Interconnect (HDI) and Semi-Additive Process (SAP) to drive high-integration, high-performance, and miniaturization process development.

Exhibited Product List:

Riston ® DI1600 & DI1700 dry film photoresist, the advanced fine line direct imaging photoresist solution for IC substrate application

Riston ® SD2000 dry film photoresist, super fine line stepper photoresist solution for IC substrate and advanced packaging application

Riston ® TH2000 dry film photoresist, the advanced dry film photoresist solution for fine line HDI and FPC application

Riston® WBR3000 dry film photoresist, the advanced solution for tall copper pillar process in the advanced packaging application

About YMT

YMT Corporation, since its establishment in 1999, has focused on its continuing growth based on the conviction to maintain its position as a major player in electric material industry which serves not only to everyday lives such as automobile, electronics, and high-tech, but also to industrial facilities, and its concerted efforts from all employees. YMT relentlessly endeavors to become the best- in-class enterprise in the 21st century beyond the current success, manufacture the highest quality products in efficient manners, and supply them on time to satisfy the client demands.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

