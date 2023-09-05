MEI Acquires ProPack International

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a leading national provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services, announced that it has acquired ProPack International Inc. ("ProPack") based in Atlanta, GA.

Founded by Mike and Nancy Dooley in 1997, ProPack has more than 25 years of experience delivering specialty freight packaging solutions for moving locally, nationally, or internationally by land, ocean or air. ProPack provides a full range of commercial and industrial export packaging solutions to a diverse customer base. Following the closing, ProPack will be integrated with MEI's existing operations in Atlanta.

The announcement was made by Dan Cappello, CEO of MEI: "We are thrilled to add this new service line to our already rapidly growing Atlanta rigging business. With this acquisition, MEI is now one of the premier full-service rigging and crating providers in the region."

About MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, is a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services across the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 1,000 employees in seventeen operating locations across 13 states — Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. With MEI's comprehensive footprint and expansive portfolio, MEI serves customers across the country. For more information, visit MEI's website at www.meiriggingcrating.com

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

View original content:

SOURCE Olympus Partners