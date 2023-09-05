SIOR ANNOUNCES LYNN REICH, SIOR, WINNER OF THE 2023 HOWELL WATSON DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, is pleased to announce Lynn Reich, SIOR, as the winner for the Howell Watson Distinguished Service Award of 2023. She is one of only 17 recipients to be honored with this achievement since the award was established in 1985.

The Howell Watson Distinguished Service Award is the highest form of industry recognition given by SIOR and it recognizes an individual's outstanding vision, leadership, and service to SIOR and the broader commercial real estate (CRE) industry. Only awarded when merited, it further recognizes an SIOR member renowned for extraordinary professionalism and integrity. This award was originally named after a distinguished leader of SIOR, Howell H. Watson.

Lynn Reich, SIOR, an industrial specialist and real estate veteran, has a distinguished and illustrious career in commercial real estate. Former executive vice president for Colliers, she recently stepped into retirement after more than 45 years serving her clients and community. In that time, she received many additional accolades, including the impressive "The Goldie Initiative Shero Award." She also served as a Goldie Initiative mentor for many years helping support countless women in graduate real estate studies committed to becoming leaders in the industry.

Reich has been a member of SIOR since 1986 and has been making a large impact on the organization ever since. She served on the SIOR Board of Directors and is an SIOR Global past president. She also served as SIOR Foundation past president and was an SIOR Foundation Trustee for more than 28 years. In addition, she has served as a volunteer on countless SIOR committees, including, but not limited to, the Chapter Leadership Council, the Nominating Committee, the Budget and Finance Committee, the Communications and Editorial Committee, the International Member Oversight Working Group, the Education Working Group, the Diversity Working Group, and the Women's Leadership Group, to which she was instrumental in starting. Reich is also a previous award-winning SIOR instructor.

"The Howell Watson award honors those truly extraordinary members who not only excel as brokers, but also uphold the highest ethical standards, contribute to their communities, and drive positive, lasting transformation within our industry," says SIOR CEO Robert Thornburgh, SIOR. "Lynn truly embodies these attributes, and it has been a personal privilege to have worked closely alongside her and learn from one of the very best in the business."

