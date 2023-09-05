ULTATEL Earns Microsoft Teams Certified Contact Center Solution Provider Status

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTATEL, a leading communication solutions provider, proudly announced today that its contact center solution has successfully obtained certification as a Microsoft Teams Partner. This achievement solidifies ULTATEL's strategic integration approach with Microsoft and positions the company as one of only a few contact center vendors worldwide to be certified to integrate with Teams through Direct Routing.

Obtaining the Microsoft certification for a contact center partner solution involves a rigorous and meticulous evaluation process. ULTATEL has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to delivering superior quality, compatibility, and reliability.

With the Teams certification in place, ULTATEL's contact center customers can seamlessly integrate their contact center solution and internal collaboration with Microsoft Teams. This integration enables more efficient collaboration between contact center agents and subject matter experts, resulting in faster resolution of customer inquiries and issues. Agents can leverage Teams and ULTATEL address books to locate contacts by group or name, quickly identify available colleagues to handle calls, transfer calls to subject matter experts (SMEs), initiate conferences involving an SME and a customer, or engage in private conferences with SMEs without putting the customer on hold.

"The integration of Microsoft Teams with ULTATEL's contact center is a game-changer," stated Amr Ibrahim, Founder and CEO of ULTATEL. "It allows businesses to offer unmatched customer experiences, with improved service, shorter handling times, and higher first-call resolutions. Additionally, this integration empowers contact center employees and remote workers alike to efficiently handle a higher volume of customer inquiries, leading to a more rewarding work experience for everyone involved."

ULTATEL's achievement of dual Microsoft Teams certification reinforces the company's commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge communication capabilities. ULTATEL continues to provide innovative solutions that enhance collaboration, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

