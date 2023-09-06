Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, announced today that Anna Marie Wagner, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13 at 12:55 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)
(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)(PRNewswire)

Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the fireside chat will be posted on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (formerly known as Twitter) (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGinkgo), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks and @ConcentricByGinkgo), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-announces-participation-in-morgan-stanley-21st-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301918461.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.