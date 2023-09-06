Greenworks Announces Launch Plans for New Battery-Powered Go-Kart, Minibike, E-Bikes, Scooter and UTV

First E-Transportation Portfolio Running on a Nationwide Battery Platform

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks® introduces battery-powered transportation with extreme power, range, and style that the entire family can enjoy -- including an electric Go-Kart, Minibike, three E-Bikes, Scooter, and a UTV. It's the first and most extensive electric transportation portfolio that runs on popular, nationwide lithium-ion battery platforms, which also power a wide range of outdoor power equipment, lifestyle products, and even power tools. The latest battery-powered innovation from industry leader Greenworks, the products further the company's vision of building a more powerful future with clean energy and illustrate the tagline "Life. Powered. By Greenworks™."

"Our e-transportation product line is an exciting evolution for Greenworks," says Klaus Hahn, President of Greenworks North America. "We've taken our best-in-class battery technology and created a line of sustainable adventure products the whole family can enjoy together. We want to encourage consumers to go green, get active, and feel good doing it."

With these sporty battery-powered products, users can look forward to low transportation costs, no gas, no noise, more convenience, and more fun. They're a cost-effective, eco-friendly, easier way to travel, whether going to work, going to class, or tackling tough terrain on outdoor adventures. All Greenworks e-transportation products include batteries and a charger and are covered under a one-year limited product warranty and a four-year battery warranty.

The electric Go-Kart and Minibike are available now at select Tractor Supply stores and TractorSupply.com, as well as at greenworkstools.com. The three E-Bikes, Scooter, and UTV will be offered online and in select retailers in early 2024.

The Greenworks 60-Volt Two-Seat Electric Stealth Series Go-Kart (model GC60L820) offers environmentally friendly, fun transportation around the neighborhood, in the woods, trails, gravel roads, and more. It comes with two powerful brushless dual rear hub motors that deliver a maximum speed of 25 MPH in sport mode and 15 MPH in eco mode. Powered by two 60V 8.0Ah batteries, this go-kart can travel up to 20 miles on a single charge and quickly recharge with the included dual-port charger. The heavy-duty tubular steel frame and padded roll cage bars deliver increased durability and safety, along with an advanced front and rear braking system that provides optimal stopping power. Dual Bluetooth speakers add entertainment on the go, while a front ambient headlight and rear LED brake lights ensure visibility. The Greenworks Electric Go-Kart has a maximum weight capacity of 275 pounds. An 80-volt version will be available in early 2024.

The Greenworks 60-Volt 19" Electric Stealth Series Minibike (model MB60L80) offers more power and 40% more speed than a comparable gas minibike without the hassle of gas, noise, heat, fumes, pulling, and maintenance. With a simple push-button start, it's the perfect vehicle for adventures on gravel, muddy roads, grasslands, farmland, and more. The advanced brushless rear hub motor delivers a maximum speed of up to 25 MPH in sport mode and 20 mph in eco mode. With two 60V 8.0Ah batteries, this Minibike delivers a maximum runtime range of up to 20 miles, and the dual port charger recharges batteries in 90 minutes or less. The comfortable Minibike has front and rear dual shock suspension with 19" fat tires and dual hydraulic disc brakes for optimal control. A heavy-duty steel frame with IPX4 weather-resistant construction provides increased durability. Enjoy listening to music on the go with dual-integrated Bluetooth speakers. Lighting for on-road and off-road adventures consists of a high-intensity white headlight with three modes, a red LED rear light, and side reflectors. The Greenworks Minibike can handle a rider of up to 220 pounds. An 80-volt minibike will be available in early 2024.

The Greenworks 80-Volt 20" Fat Tire Utility Electric Bike (model OVB917) takes riders from road to trail with ease with our full suspension e-bike, equipped with 20" x 4" high-quality Fat Tires and a heavy-duty aluminum frame for increased durability. A push of a button activates the bike's battery-powered motor, creating an enjoyable riding experience. The brushless rear hub motor delivers a maximum speed of up to 20 MPH with a seven-speed gear shifter and three-speed pedal assist settings. When using the included 80-volt 4.0Ah battery, this class 2 bike delivers a maximum range of up to 50 minutes or 20 miles, and the battery can charge in just 40 minutes. The multi-use bike features a high-intensity white headlight, red LED rear light, and side reflectors. This E-Bike can accommodate riders up to 300 pounds, and it will be available in early 2024.

The Greenworks 80-Volt 26" All-Terrain Electric Bike (model OVB916) is designed to take the road less traveled, on the road or off. This class 2 E-Bike tackles any terrain – from paved roads to rocky mountain paths. With a powerful brushless rear hub motor that delivers a maximum speed of up to 20MPH, it has three-speed pedal assist settings and a seven-speed gear shifter. When using the included 80V 4.0Ah battery, this phenomenal electric mountain bike delivers up to 15.5 miles or 50 minutes of runtime, and the battery recharges in just 40 minutes. The 67-pound off-road e-bike sports 26" x 4" Fat Tires, front/rear mechanical disc brakes, and an adjustable front fork suspension system that provides optimal control on any landscape. The heavy-duty aluminum frame can handle a rider weighing up to 300 pounds. The high-intensity white headlight, red rear reflector, and side reflectors supply added visibility. The 26" E-Bike will be available in early 2024.

The Greenworks 80-Volt 27.5" Commuter Electric Bike (model OVB913) offers a comfortable and effortless riding experience that makes traveling around town easy for any level of rider. The class 2 E-Bike comes with a 500W brushless rear hub motor that delivers a maximum speed of up to 20MPH with a seven-speed gear shifter and three-speed pedal assist settings for an optimal riding experience. When using the included 80V 4.0Ah battery, this step-through commuter E-Bike delivers a maximum range of up to 22 miles or 50 minutes, and the battery requires only 40 minutes to recharge. The bike weighs 59 pounds and can accommodate a rider of up to 300 pounds. Features include 27.5" x 2.25" Hybrid Tires, front/rear mechanical disc brakes, and a front fork suspension system. The heavy-duty aluminum frame offers increased durability, and the high-intensity white headlight, red LED rear light, and side reflectors provide added visibility. The 27.5" E-Bike will be available in early 2024.

The Greenworks 24-Volt Electric Scooter (model OVE90001) transforms a boring walk into a faster, enjoyable journey, whether traveling on a college campus or around town. The scooter is equipped with a 350W motor delivering max speeds of 18 MPH with a range of up to 14 miles with (2) 24V 4.0Ah batteries and a recharge time of 120 minutes for both batteries. The scooter has a 60-second automatic shut-off system to preserve battery life when not in use. Riders can get extended runtime by storing two spare batteries in the standing platform for an easy swap when needed. Providing reliable transportation, this scooter is IPX4 water resistant, and the digital display enables users to track their trip, monitor runtime, and see their current speed. This E-Scooter offers three speeds -- eco, normal, and sport modes -- to adapt to any setting, along with a front dampening shock suspension and rear central shaft suspension. Additional features include: 10" tubeless tires, front drum brake, rear electric brake system, white LED headlight, red rear LED taillight, and a durable aluminum alloy frame that folds in half for easy carrying and storage. The scooter can accommodate a rider of up to 265 pounds. This 24V Electric Scooter will be available in early 2024.

The Greenworks 60-Volt Electric Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) (model 7412802) is built for adventure, driving up to 20 miles on a single charge. The sporty two-seat UTV can reach up to 15 MPH while hauling up to 550 pounds on its electric dump bed or towing up to 500 pounds. Large turf tires provide optimal traction to drive through rough terrain with an 8.5-inch ground clearance. A rollover protection system provides added safety, while two dual-slotted cup holders fit most insulated cups. The stylish black UTV with green trim runs on six batteries that fit in a battery box under the seat. The kit comes with six 60V 8.0Ah batteries plus an onboard charger, and the UTV is also available without batteries. The UTV will be available in early 2024.

With safety always top of mind, Greenworks will roll out accessories in the coming months to provide added protection. Look for helmets, knee pads, elbow pads, gloves, and a coded lock coming soon.

The Greenworks 60V and 80V lithium-ion platforms each power over 75 indoor and outdoor products, while the 24V battery powers over 125 products, ranging from drills and circular saws to vacuums, blowers, and lawnmowers.

To learn more about the Greenworks e-transportation line please visit greenworkstools.com.

About Greenworks®

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt. The products are available from a variety of retailers, including Amazon.com, Best Buy, Costco, GreenworksTools.com, Lowes, Menards, NorthernTool.com, Target.com, Tractor Supply, and Walmart.com. For more information about Greenworks, please visit www.greenworkstools.com.

