DocuSign Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results; Announces Increase to Share Repurchase Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 e-signature product as part of its industry leading lineup, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023.

"Our results for the first half were solid and reflect strong progress on our business transformation," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign. "We increased our pace of innovation by delivering key new features, while strengthening our self-service and partner distribution channels, and we've received tremendous enthusiasm on our product roadmap, particularly from our enterprise customers."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $687.7 million , an increase of 11% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $669.4 million , an increase of 11% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $18.3 million , an increase of 8% year-over-year.

Billings were $711.2 million , an increase of 10% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 79% compared to 78% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82% for both periods.

GAAP net income per basic share was $0.04 on 204 million shares outstanding compared to a loss of $0.22 on 201 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.04 on 208 million shares outstanding compared to a loss of $0.22 on 201 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.72 on 208 million shares outstanding compared to $0.44 on 206 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $211.0 million compared to $120.9 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow was $183.6 million compared to $105.5 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.5 billion at the end of the quarter.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights:

• DocuSign 2023 Release 2. DocuSign announced new product capabilities with highlights in the following areas:

• Increase to Stock Repurchase Program

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

• Quarter ending October 31, 2023 (in millions, except percentages): Total revenue $687 to $691 Subscription revenue $669 to $673 Billings $668 to $678 Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % to 82 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22 % to 23 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 207 to 212

• Year ending January 31, 2024 (in millions, except percentages): Total revenue $2,725 to $2,737 Subscription revenue $2,649 to $2,661 Billings $2,804 to $2,824 Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % to 82 % Non-GAAP operating margin 23 % to 24 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 207 to 212

The company has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation has not been provided.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on September 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) September 21, 2023 using the passcode 13740493.

About DocuSign

DocuSign redefines how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier and more trusted. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1.4 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use DocuSign products and solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

Copyright 2023. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, instability in the global banking sector, and market volatility on the global economy; our ability to estimate the size and growth of our total addressable market; our ability to compete effectively in an evolving and competitive market; the impact of any data breaches, cyberattacks or other malicious activity on our technology systems; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses and achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to effectively implement and execute our restructuring plans; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to retain our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions and to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our stock repurchase program; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of regional and global conflicts; our ability to successfully implement and maintain new and existing information technology systems, including our ERP system; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 filed on March 27, 2023, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2023, which we expect to file on September 7, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, executive transition costs, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, as these costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20%.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:













Subscription $ 669,367

$ 605,194

$ 1,308,674

$ 1,174,445 Professional services and other 18,320

16,990

40,401

36,431 Total revenue 687,687

622,184

1,349,075

1,210,876 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 116,185

107,931

225,127

213,090 Professional services and other 29,397

28,773

56,942

56,030 Total cost of revenue 145,582

136,704

282,069

269,120 Gross profit 542,105

485,480

1,067,006

941,756 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 294,838

323,582

575,443

624,279 Research and development 135,960

126,532

251,324

238,759 General and administrative 103,884

76,456

208,695

139,034 Restructuring and other related charges 811

—

29,583

— Total operating expenses 535,493

526,570

1,065,045

1,002,072 Income (loss) from operations 6,612

(41,090)

1,961

(60,316) Interest expense (1,592)

(1,632)

(3,558)

(3,281) Interest income and other income (expense), net 17,455

1,003

29,700

(3,647) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 22,475

(41,719)

28,103

(67,244) Provision for income taxes 15,080

3,359

20,169

5,207 Net income (loss) $ 7,395

$ (45,078)

$ 7,934

$ (72,451) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:







Basic $ 0.04

$ (0.22)

$ 0.04

$ (0.36) Diluted $ 0.04

$ (0.22)

$ 0.04

$ (0.36) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:







Basic 203,703

200,618

203,177

200,150 Diluted 208,192

200,618

208,284

200,150















Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue—subscription $ 13,081

$ 12,994

$ 24,438

$ 23,607 Cost of revenue—professional services and other 7,286

6,478

14,016

11,560 Sales and marketing 51,563

61,218

96,889

108,649 Research and development 45,151

40,978

81,148

73,183 General and administrative 34,592

19,539

74,934

34,931 Restructuring and other related charges 34

—

4,988

—

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands) July 31, 2023

January 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,017,778

$ 721,895 Investments—current 426,271

309,771 Accounts receivable, net 414,740

516,914 Contract assets—current 16,188

12,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,492

69,987 Total current assets 1,956,469

1,631,004 Investments—noncurrent 85,202

186,049 Property and equipment, net 220,916

199,892 Operating lease right-of-use assets 131,341

141,493 Goodwill 353,345

353,619 Intangible assets, net 60,304

70,280 Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 369,749

350,899 Other assets—noncurrent 90,079

79,484 Total assets $ 3,267,405

$ 3,012,720 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 5,803

$ 24,393 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 109,349

100,987 Accrued compensation 162,243

163,133 Convertible senior notes—current 725,105

722,887 Contract liabilities—current 1,208,411

1,172,867 Operating lease liabilities—current 23,053

24,055 Total current liabilities 2,233,964

2,208,322 Contract liabilities—noncurrent 21,839

16,925 Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 130,746

141,348 Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 13,923

10,723 Other liabilities—noncurrent 19,174

18,115 Total liabilities 2,419,646

2,395,433 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20

20 Treasury stock (2,027)

(1,785) Additional paid-in capital 2,530,532

2,240,732 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,536)

(22,996) Accumulated deficit (1,661,230)

(1,598,684) Total stockholders' equity 847,759

617,287 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,267,405

$ 3,012,720

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 7,395

$ (45,078)

$ 7,934

$ (72,451) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 25,238

21,143

48,105

42,444 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 50,152

45,585

98,382

89,575 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 1,249

1,198

2,495

2,482 Non-cash operating lease costs 5,751

7,024

11,731

13,466 Stock-based compensation expense 151,707

141,207

296,413

251,930 Deferred income taxes 1,797

2,996

3,420

3,068 Other 49

3,192

(782)

8,099 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (8,478)

(38,656)

99,803

101,422 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,383

323

(14,420)

(16,028) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (56,830)

(57,803)

(113,356)

(108,315) Other assets (772)

204

(8,433)

(7,255) Accounts payable (11,273)

18,510

(20,294)

(4,687) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,069

(2,181)

10,164

2,967 Accrued compensation 18,270

9,201

(3,312)

(14,019) Contract liabilities 22,171

23,102

40,458

41,814 Operating lease liabilities (6,862)

(9,088)

(13,657)

(17,347) Net cash provided by operating activities 211,016

120,879

444,651

317,165 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of marketable securities (120,542)

(166,558)

(174,372)

(296,293) Maturities of marketable securities 83,318

99,124

164,017

190,179 Purchases of strategic and other investments (120)

(500)

(120)

(2,625) Purchases of property and equipment (27,379)

(15,404)

(46,436)

(37,113) Net cash used in investing activities (64,723)

(83,338)

(56,911)

(145,852) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayments of convertible senior notes —

(16)

—

(16) Repurchases of common stock (30,008)

(25,007)

(70,480)

(25,007) Settlement of capped calls, net of related costs —

—

23,688

— Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and ESPP purchase (40,044)

(19,118)

(62,681)

(43,857) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 705

8,688

832

10,626 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan —

—

18,390

24,151 Net cash used in financing activities (69,347)

(35,453)

(90,251)

(34,103) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,279

(2,860)

2,290

(8,040) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 78,225

(772)

299,779

129,170 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 944,755

639,621

723,201

509,679 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 1,022,980

$ 638,849

$ 1,022,980

$ 638,849



(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $5.2 million and $1.3 million at July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit (loss) and gross margin:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 542,105

$ 485,480

$ 1,067,006

$ 941,756 Add: Stock-based compensation 20,367

19,472

38,454

35,167 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,314

2,403

4,717

4,807 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 713

530

1,387

1,321 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 292

265

721

265 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 565,791

$ 508,150

$ 1,112,285

$ 983,316 GAAP gross margin 79 %

78 %

79 %

78 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 %

4 %

3 %

3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 82 %

82 %

82 %

81 %















GAAP subscription gross profit $ 553,182

$ 497,263

$ 1,083,547

$ 961,355 Add: Stock-based compensation 13,081

12,994

24,438

23,607 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,314

2,403

4,717

4,807 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 465

332

930

840 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 206

194

505

194 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 569,248

$ 513,186

$ 1,114,137

$ 990,803 GAAP subscription gross margin 83 %

82 %

83 %

82 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2 %

3 %

2 %

2 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 85 %

85 %

85 %

84 %















GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (11,077)

$ (11,783)

$ (16,541)

$ (19,599) Add: Stock-based compensation 7,286

6,478

14,016

11,560 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 248

198

457

481 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 86

71

216

71 Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (3,457)

$ (5,036)

$ (1,852)

$ (7,487) GAAP professional services and other gross margin (60) %

(69) %

(41) %

(54) % Non-GAAP adjustments 41 %

39 %

36 %

33 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin (19) %

(30) %

(5) %

(21) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP sales and marketing $ 294,838

$ 323,582

$ 575,443

$ 624,279 Less: Stock-based compensation (51,563)

(61,218)

(96,889)

(108,649) Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2,630)

(2,630)

(5,259)

(5,834) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,400)

(1,683)

(3,070)

(3,973) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (815)

(886)

(2,171)

(886) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 238,430

$ 257,165

$ 468,054

$ 504,937 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 43 %

52 %

43 %

52 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 35 %

41 %

35 %

42 %















GAAP research and development $ 135,960

$ 126,532

$ 251,324

$ 238,759 Less: Stock-based compensation (45,151)

(40,978)

(81,148)

(73,183) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,387)

(868)

(2,795)

(2,401) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (381)

(385)

(873)

(385) Non-GAAP research and development $ 89,041

$ 84,301

$ 166,508

$ 162,790 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 20 %

20 %

19 %

20 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 13 %

14 %

12 %

13 %















GAAP general and administrative $ 103,884

$ 76,456

$ 208,695

$ 139,034 Less: Stock-based compensation (34,592)

(19,539)

(74,934)

(34,931) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (546)

(304)

(978)

(789) Less: Executive transition costs —

(1,804)

—

(1,804) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (296)

(292)

(695)

(292) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 68,450

$ 54,517

$ 132,088

$ 101,218 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 15 %

13 %

15 %

11 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 10 %

9 %

10 %

8 %

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 6,612

$ (41,090)

$ 1,961

$ (60,316) Add: Stock-based compensation 151,673

141,207

291,425

251,930 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,944

5,033

9,976

10,641 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,046

3,385

8,230

8,484 Add: Restructuring and other related charges 811

—

29,583

— Add: Executive transition costs —

1,804

—

1,804 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 1,784

1,828

4,460

1,828 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 169,870

$ 112,167

$ 345,635

$ 214,371 GAAP operating margin 1 %

(7) %

— %

(5) % Non-GAAP adjustments 24 %

25 %

26 %

23 % Non-GAAP operating margin 25 %

18 %

26 %

18 %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 7,395

$ (45,078)

$ 7,934

$ (72,451) Add: Stock-based compensation 151,673

141,207

291,425

251,930 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,944

5,033

9,976

10,641 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,046

3,385

8,230

8,484 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,294

1,198

2,898

2,482 Less: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments —

(89)

119

(429) Add: Restructuring and other related charges 811

—

29,583

— Add: Executive transition costs —

1,804

—

1,804 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 1,784

1,828

4,460

1,828 Add: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (22,325)

(19,171)

(54,790)

(36,692) Non-GAAP net income $ 149,622

$ 90,117

$ 299,835

$ 167,597















Numerator:













Non-GAAP net income $ 149,622

$ 90,117

$ 299,835

$ 167,597 Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes 46

46

403

29 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 149,668

$ 90,163

$ 300,238

$ 167,626















Denominator:













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 203,703

200,618

203,177

200,150 Effect of dilutive securities 4,489

5,024

5,107

5,666 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 208,192

205,642

208,284

205,816















GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.04

$ (0.22)

$ 0.04

$ (0.36) GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.04

$ (0.22)

$ 0.04

$ (0.36) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic 0.73

0.45

$ 1.48

$ 0.84 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 0.72

0.44

$ 1.44

$ 0.81

Computation of free cash flow:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 211,016

$ 120,879

$ 444,651

$ 317,165 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (27,379)

(15,404)

(46,436)

(37,113) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 183,637

$ 105,475

$ 398,215

$ 280,052 Net cash used in investing activities $ (64,723)

$ (83,338)

$ (56,911)

$ (145,852) Net cash used in financing activities $ (69,347)

$ (35,453)

$ (90,251)

$ (34,103)

Computation of billings:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 687,687

$ 622,184

$ 1,349,075

$ 1,210,876 Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 1,233,894

1,094,939

1,233,894

1,094,939 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (1,210,965)

(1,074,460)

(1,191,269)

(1,049,106) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 22,936

18,756

16,615

18,273 Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (22,358)

(13,695)

(22,358)

(13,695) Non-GAAP billings $ 711,194

$ 647,724

$ 1,385,957

$ 1,261,287

