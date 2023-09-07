First Dollar partners with Health-E Commerce® to create frictionless shopping experience for FSA, HSA users

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Dollar, infrastructure for health spending benefits, is excited to announce its collaboration with Health-E Commerce® that simplifies the shopping experience for people enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs). First Dollar is among the first platforms to integrate new, patent-pending technology solutions from Health-E Commerce, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, to create a frictionless shopping experience for Health Wallet users.

Consumer confusion is high when it comes to eligible items and substantiation rules for tax-free healthcare accounts. Unfortunately, this confusion often prevents consumers from opening or fully utilizing their benefit accounts, and it can negatively impact benefits re-enrollment for employers.

First Dollar's API-level integration and adoption of Health-E Commerce's Single Sign-OnTM and Balance DisplayTM features will help solve these pain points for administrators and participants. Participants will soon be able to connect directly to the FSA Store and HSA Store from their Health Wallet and see their available balance as they shop for eligible items.

"Tax-advantaged accounts like HSAs and FSAs help employees manage their health and pay for everyday healthcare needs and products, and our partnership with First Dollar will make this process more convenient, simple, and streamlined for the employees who use the First Dollar Health Wallet platform," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales, for Health-E Commerce.

This seamless integration also means administrative teams will spend less time using the Health Wallet Manager to answer questions about eligibility and more time building new plans with the Benefit Builder. Meanwhile, developers will be able to leverage the Health Wallet Platform's APIs to integrate the platform and marketplace directly.

"Offering and using benefits should feel effortless," said Izamar Loredo, First Dollar director of product. "Our partnership with Health-E Commerce is just another way we're eliminating barriers to help teams and consumers fully leverage these powerful tools. We look forward to advancing this goal with the addition of Health-E Commerce technology solutions."

About First Dollar

First Dollar builds flexible infrastructure for health spending benefits. We offer software tools and APIs that enable our partners (like TPAs and banks) to design, launch, and manage pre-tax accounts, lifestyle benefits, rewards programs, and supplemental benefits. We're based in Austin but are remote-first with teammates throughout the United States.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store , HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth , a family of online stores that serve the 75+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill , a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

