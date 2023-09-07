Impartner Announces 7th Annual Customer and Industry Event

Salesforce and Canalys highlighted as keynote speakers for largest vendor-led channel partnership event in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning global leader in reseller and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions announces the return of its award-winning, customer and industry event, ImpartnerCon. Embracing the core driver of indirect channel go-to-market strategies and partnership programs, ImpartnerCon '24 embraces Multiply as the conference's brand pillar. Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 will be held February 5-7, 2024, at the J.W. Marriott Marquis hotel in Miami, Florida. Leading keynote speakers include channel industry icons Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Channels, Partnerships and Ecosystems at Canalys, and Tiffany Bova, Global Growth and Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce, with many more industry leading partnership professionals and analysts to be announced as speakers.

Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 will be held February 5-7, 2024, at the J.W. Marriott Marquis hotel in Miami, Florida (PRNewswire)

"At Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 and beyond, our goal is for attendees to multiply their business horizons personally and professionally. To meet new partners and expand their own ecosystems, and to learn best practices for furthering their companies' indirect go-to-market strategies and results," said Dave R Taylor, Impartner CMO.

Now in its seventh year, ImpartnerCon holds a strong reputation in the channel partnerships industry, bringing together global leadership from Fortune 500 companies as well as high-growth startups scaling their indirect sales and services motions. ImpartnerCon also serves as the outlet for Impartner's annual customer awards which recognize world-class channel strategy, outstanding partnership performance results, and program efficiency. Last year's award winners, which are presented live at the event ceremony, included Honeywell, Poly, Splunk, Vertiv, Visa, Xerox, and Zebra among others. Impartner will announce the opening of 2024 award applications for individual and company nominations options in the coming weeks.

Attendees of Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 can anticipate an agenda filled with seasoned industry analysts, prominent channel organizations, hands-on Impartner product user sessions for customers, and valuable networking opportunities with the "who's who" of the industry.

Mark Rogers, Impartner's SVP of Strategic Accounts and Channel Chief, commented, "ImpartnerCon has evolved to embrace the broader channel ecosystem, offering a unique platform for collaboration and innovation. We're excited to provide a space where partner ecosystem professionals of all levels can connect, learn, and push the boundaries of partnership excellence."

The inclusion of eminent keynote speakers Jay McBain and Tiffany Bova adds another layer of anticipation and value to the event. McBain, an accomplished speaker, author, and IT industry innovator, has received accolades such as Channel Influencer of the Year by Channel Partners Magazine. Bova, sales innovation evangelist, renowned speaker, author, and seasoned thought leader in B2B channels, brings over two decades of industry experience.

For more information and to register for Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24, click here.

The evolution of Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 aligns with Impartner's commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative environment for channel leaders, enabling them to explore new avenues for growth, adapt to changing market dynamics, and harness the power of partnerships.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Media Contacts:

Chelsea Rider

Impartner

chelsea.rider@impartner.com

Walker Sands for Impartner

impartner@walkersands.com

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impartner