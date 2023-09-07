The intuitive, paddle-style control matches the look and feel of the Diva smart dimmer

COOPERSBURG, Pa., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lutron Electronics , the global leader in lighting control and automated shading solutions, announces the launch of the Pico paddle remote — a smart remote that looks and feels like a classic paddle switch.

Lutron Adds the Pico Paddle Remote to the Caséta Family of Smart Lighting Controls.

The Pico paddle remote works with all Lutron residential smart devices, including the Caséta family of products — such as the original smart dimmer, the Diva smart dimmer, the Claro smart switch, the lamp dimmer, and the outdoor smart plug — as well as RadioRA 3 and Homeworks connected lighting control systems. Offering another option for adding points of control, the Pico paddle remote matches the classic style and feel — and the familiar user experience — of the Diva smart dimmer, Claro smart switch, and other paddle-style switches.

"Homeowners are loving the look of our new Diva smart controls and installers appreciate the simplicity of using Pico as a second switch without pulling wires," said Matt Swatsky, Vice President at Lutron. "So, we gave you both – a remote with the utility of Pico and the look of Diva smart."

The Power of the Pico Remote.

The family of Lutron Pico remotes offers homeowners intuitive, flexible control of their Caséta smart light switches, Serena smart shades, fans, Sonos speakers, and more. The wireless devices can be placed on the wall, on a pedestal, or controlled from the hand, and do not require Wi-Fi to function. Add an additional point of control anywhere you want it — no hub, app, or password required — and control multiple dimmers at once, from a single device. With its typical, 10-year battery life, little ongoing maintenance is necessary.

Add a second switch nearly anywhere.

Add a second point of control nearly anywhere you want without cutting holes or pulling wire. The Pico paddle remote can be mounted on any surface, including brick and glass. With a wall bracket and wall plate, it looks and feels like a regular switch — matching the understated, modern aesthetic of the Diva smart dimmer.

The Pico paddle remote will be available online starting today at select retailers, electrical distributors, and A/V and security channels.

Learn more about the Pico paddle remote here .

About Lutron Electronics ( www.lutron.com ):

Founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home to lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 energy-saving products sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company's early inventions – including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron's founder, Joel Spira – are now at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

