TechBridge Elects Tonya Bryant of Southern Company to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechBridge, Inc., one of the nation's largest nonprofits providing technology solutions, free tech training, and consulting to other nonprofits, announced that Tonya Bryant, current vice president of Technology at Southern Company, has joined its Board of Directors.

Tonya leads the Technology Services organization at Southern Company. She has served on TechBridge's Technology Career Program (TCP) Advisory Board and has co-chaired its annual 'Tee it Up' golf tournament and fundraiser.

Bryant brings a wealth of knowledge from the technology industry, with over 20 years of combined experience in strategy, governance, project portfolio management, AI and data analytics, development standards, and innovation. Since joining Southern Company in 1999 as a network engineer, Bryant has served in various leadership roles, including vice president and director of the Office of the CIO and as a manager in the Program Management Office.

"TechBridge's mission is to empower historically marginalized people and communities by building equitable, inclusive pathways and connecting them to employment opportunities in the digital economy," says TechBridge CEO Clint Bailey. "We are excited to welcome Tonya Bryant to our board of directors, a distinguished leader who will bring invaluable insight and steward the organization through strategic objectives that help us eliminate generational poverty."

Bryant earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama. She received her MBA with a finance concentration from Georgia State University.

In addition to her rich professional experience in the tech sector, Tonya has completed several leadership programs that will aid TechBridge's objective in nurturing diverse tech talents, such as the McKinsey Black Executive Leadership Program, the Center for Creative Leadership's Women's Leadership Program, and the Information Technology Senior Management Forum's (ITSMF) Emerge Academy.

TechBridge is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization equipping other nonprofits on the frontline of alleviating the causes of generational poverty with technology. TechBridge supports these nonprofits in expanding the impact of their mission for the millions of men, women, and children seeking support in the areas of hunger relief, homeless support, social justice, and workforce development. For additional information visit: www.TechBridge.org

