Cisco Secure Application Delivers Business Risk Observability for Cloud Native Applications

Built on Cisco's Full-Stack Observability Platform, Cisco Secure Application provides organizations with intelligent business risk insights to help them better prioritize issues, respond in real-time to revenue-impacting security risks and reduce overall organizational risk profiles.

Newly available on the Cisco Full-Stack Observability Platform, Cisco Secure Application helps organizations secure development and deployment of cloud native applications by bringing application and security teams closer together.

Connects business context with security findings, bringing together application performance data with security intelligence from Cisco's industry-leading security products.

Uniquely delivered by Cisco, business risk observability helps IT professionals locate, assess and prioritize risk and remediate application security issues based on potential business impact.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced the availability of Cisco Secure Application (previously Security Insights for Cloud Native Application Observability) on the Cisco Full-Stack Observability Platform, enabling organizations to bring together application and security teams to securely develop and deploy modern applications. The latest release of Cisco Secure Application helps customers to securely manage cloud native applications in addition to hybrid applications.

In the race to deliver seamless digital experiences, IT teams have experienced an increase in the need to shift to modern, distributed applications, but according to a recent Cisco study, 92% of global technologists admit that the rush to rapidly innovate and respond to the changing needs of customers has come at the expense of robust application security during software development1.

This has left companies exposed to security vulnerabilities and threats, with larger attack surfaces and gaps in their application security layer caused by siloed teams both struggling to gain visibility and the right business context to prioritize vulnerabilities. As a result, organizations are reporting an explosion of security incidents in the modern environment, putting customer data and the reputation of their business at risk.

To help organizations secure cloud native applications, the new Cisco Secure Application offering – now available on Cisco's recently launched Full-Stack Observability Platform - arms customers with expanded visibility and intelligent business risk insights across cloud environments, empowering businesses to better prioritize and respond in real-time to revenue and reputation-impacting security risks and reduce overall organizational risk profiles.

Cisco Secure Application integrates with Cisco's industry leading security products and enables customers to:

Locate and highlight security issues across application entities, including services, workloads, pods, containers and business transactions, and isolate them at speed.

Prioritize issues with a business risk score that combines application performance data and business impact context from Cisco's own Cloud Native Application Observability, with real-time vulnerability detection and security intelligence from Cisco's security products, to identify which business transactions present the greatest risk.

Accelerate response time to security incidents with real-time remediation guidance, complete with prescriptive actions to prioritize and address the most impactful security vulnerabilities.

"Application security has never been a more pressing priority for businesses, and traditional vulnerability scanning solutions simply don't provide the information that teams need," said Ronak Desai, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Full-Stack Observability and AppDynamics. "An organization's ability to quickly assess risks based on potential business impact, align teams and triage threats is entirely dependent on understanding where vulnerabilities exist, the severity of those risks, the likelihood they will be exploited, and the risk to the business of each issue. This business risk observability can help IT professionals understand and prioritize those risks and is uniquely delivered by Cisco. The availability of Cisco Secure Application on the Cisco Full-Stack Observability Platform is a critical next step in our commitment to providing customers with the tools they need to deliver unmatched and secure digital experiences across hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

"The successful digital infrastructure must operate as a concert – not as a collection of separate products, providers, and people. This requires all components – from core to edge, from network to applications, from on-premises systems to public cloud and communications services – to work as one to deliver the best digital experiences," asserts Mark Leary, Research Director, IDC. "Cisco's extensive domain experience across hybrid and multi-cloud environments and comprehensive full tech stack oversight positions the company well to help customers bring application observability, security intelligence data, and business risk observability together. Combined, they give customers access to the critical information they need to make smart decisions about their application security."

About Cisco Full-Stack Observability Platform

Cisco Full-Stack Observability Platform—a vendor-agnostic solution that harnesses the power of the company's full portfolio – was launched at Cisco Live US in June 2023. The Platform delivers contextual, correlated, and predictive insights that allow customers to resolve performance issues more quickly and optimize digital experiences, while minimizing business risk. This industry-leading extensible platform offering delivers customers a new observability ecosystem that brings data together from multiple domains including applications, networking, multi-cloud infrastructure, cloud services, security, endpoints, sustainability, and business sources.

Cisco Secure Application is available today. Customers can visit our Cisco Secure Application webpage for more information or schedule time to speak with us.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.



Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

