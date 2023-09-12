jaris Partners with First Internet Bank to Drive Innovation, Unveils $1 Billion Annual Financing Capacity

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- jaris, a leading financial technology company, announced today a strategic partnership with First Internet Bank. The collaboration is poised to expand jaris' product capabilities and substantially increase its financing capacity to over $1 billion annually.

Key partnership highlights include:

$1 Billion annual financing capacity: Through this partnership, jaris will experience a significant boost in its annual financing capacity, enabling the company to expand and service a broader partner base.

Innovative product capabilities: jaris and First Internet Bank will harness their collective expertise to drive innovation in their financial product offerings for business owners. This collaboration will empower their partners with more advanced and customized financial solutions.

Enhanced revenue-generating services: jaris remains steadfast in its commitment to simplifying processes for our partners. The partnership with First Internet Bank will accelerate this mission, benefiting both platforms and their end customers by offering a single integration for multiple products.

"We have worked hard to reduce the lift for our partners while adding new revenue-generating streams and high-value services to our platform," said CEO Chris Aristides. "Our partnership with First Internet Bank is an important milestone in our journey."

David Becker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Internet Bank, noted, "This partnership embodies our charge to increase access to capital for business owners. jaris shares our commitment to innovation and oversight to maintain the highest compliance and credit quality standards."

About jaris:

jaris is a leading technology provider of fully managed, commercial financial solutions for small businesses. The platform enables payment businesses and software companies to offer market-leading embedded or hosted private label solutions to their customers without roadmap disruption. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, jaris is comprised of industry veterans with decades of deep domain expertise committed to empowering small businesses and driving their success through innovative financial solutions. Additional information about jaris is available at jaris.io.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.9 billion as of June 30, 2023, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

