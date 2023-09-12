Medmain Inc. Has Been Selected for the U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator for BioSciences and MedTech

Medmain Inc. Has Been Selected for the U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator for BioSciences and MedTech

FUKUOKA, Japan, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medmain Inc. (https://en.medmain.com), a Japanese medtech startup that offers PidPort, an AI-powered cloud system to assist in digital pathology, is pleased to announce that it has been selected for the "U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator for BioSciences and MedTech", an acceleration program sponsored by WorldUpstart, LLC. We will take advantage of this opportunity to move forward with our business development in the U.S.

Medmain Inc. (PRNewswire)

The "U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator for BioSciences and MedTech", sponsored by WorldUpstart, LLC, is an acceleration program that provides medical tech and life sciences startups with a proven track record outside the U.S. with the opportunity to enter and grow their business in the U.S. market. The program receives applications from startups from all over the world, which must go through a rigorous evaluation process before being selected.

Through this program, the company will receive advice on business development in the U.S., ranging from FDA filings, marketing strategies for the U.S. healthcare market, intellectual property strategies, financing and business alliance strategies, and promotional support, among others.

We will also introduce PidPort, our AI-powered cloud system designed to support digital pathology, at the upcoming "Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technology Conference", the largest annual startup conference in Philadelphia, which will be held in November.

About Medmain Inc.

Medmain Inc. is a Japanese medtech startup with the corporate mission "To create a world where medical services can be accessed with technology anywhere, anytime". As a partner to medical professionals around the world, the company develops and provides PidPort, an AI-powered cloud system that supports digital pathology.

Medmain has been providing a full range of services in the field of digital pathology, starting with a digitization service for specimen slides, to remote diagnosis support that connects remote facilities via cloud computing, to the presentation of high accuracy and rapid analysis of pathology results using AI, all of which are utilized at many facilities. We have also succeeded in accelerating the speed of development of pathology AI, our core technology, by creating a proprietary platform that accelerates AI development by means of Transfer Learning. Learn more at: https://en.medmain.com

Medmain was selected this year to receive funding from the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), a funding agency that plays a central role in R&D in the Japanese medical field and the development of its infrastructure.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medmain Inc.