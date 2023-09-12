Santander, Booking.com, and DoorDash Join Cockroach Labs' Annual Conference: RoachFest

The event will bring the most innovative minds in SaaS, finance, media, retail, and logistics to share how they're building world-changing applications

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs , the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, today announced its annual customer event, RoachFest , which will take place from October 3-4 in New York City. RoachFest will bring together speakers from inspirational engineering companies like Santander, Booking.com, Fortinet, DoorDash, Hard Rock Digital, and more to examine and share best practices for CockroachDB and the adjacent cloud technologies driving the future of application development. Get your tickets today .

RoachFest will serve as a two-day event that will inspire and educate the CockroachDB community to prepare for a cloud-first future that requires a distributed mindset. Attendees can expect to hear first-hand experiences on their use of the database from top organizations in financial services, SaaS, media and retail.

RoachFest 2023 talks include:

Guest Speaker–Kate O'Neil –widely known as the "Tech Humanist", Kate is the founder and CEO of KO Insights, a strategic advisory firm committed to improving human experience at scale through more meaningful and aligned strategy. Among her prior roles, she created the first content management role at Netflix, developed Toshiba America's first intranet, and founded [meta]marketer, one of the first digital strategy and analytics agencies.

Resilient evolution: A modernization and simplification journey with CockroachDB– Mahmoud Nagib , Principal Software Engineer, Booking.com

Modern banking applications panel: The future of finance with financial engineering experts from Santander, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and more

Resilience: A question of mindset, culture, and partnerships– Thomas Boltze , Head of Cloud and Engineering Excellence, Santander

DoorDash's Journey from Aurora Postgres to CockroachDB – Alessandro Salvatori , Principal Engineer, DoorDash

Yes, you can reduce TCO while meeting strict regulatory requirements– James Lupolt , Database Administrator, Hard Rock Digital and Joe Rizzo , Senior Platform Architect, Hard Rock Digital

Multi-cloud essentials: How we operate CockroachDB at Form3– Rogger Fabri , Lead Engineer, Form3 and Mario Morgado , Senior Software Engineer, Form3

"RoachFest will bring together architects and engineers to discuss the challenges and opportunities working with cloud native distributed databases as we shift to a cloud-first mentality," said Spencer Kimball, CEO and co-founder at Cockroach Labs. "Roachfest will provide attendees with a glimpse of the next evolution of app architecture through keynotes and real-world examples and a deep dive with CockroachDB engineers to learn how to more easily deliver flawless apps at scale."

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is used at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including some of the most recognized companies in banking, media & entertainment, retail, and technology. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

