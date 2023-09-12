Spirit Halloween's Charitable Foundation, Spirit of Children, to Bring Halloween Magic to Over 150 Children's Hospitals Throughout North America

Spirit of Children has raised more than $110 million dollars to date, and is aiming to raise $18 million in 2023 through the generous support of Spirit Halloween guests, associates, and business partners; providing critical Child Life resources for pediatric hospital partners

Halloween celebrations at pediatric hospitals will include costume parties, trick-or-treat events, and more, providing children and their families holiday fun and a sense of normalcy.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The opportunity to pick out a Halloween costume is an annual rite of passage for kids of all ages. However, special moments like this are not readily available for children and families enduring extended hospital stays. For Spirit of Children , Spirit Halloween's charitable foundation, the Halloween season brings two critical opportunities to support pediatric hospitals. All stores help to raise millions of dollars for partner hospital Child Life departments and Spirit of Children donates thousands of costumes and celebration kits, ensuring children and families across North America have a chance to celebrate Halloween. Joy, surprise, and magic are essential not only to Halloween, but also to being a child, and Spirit of Children helps make that possible, not just for one day, but every day in their partner hospitals.

Since the foundation's inception in 2006, Spirit of Children has raised more than $110 million for its partner hospitals through the incredible generosity of Spirit Halloween supporters. With a 2023 goal of raising $18 million, 100% of these funds will support Child Life departments at 159 pediatric hospitals throughout North America – its most hospital partners ever.

The funds raised by Spirit of Children provide year-round essential services to each hospital partner. According to Lindsay Heering, Director of Child & Family Life at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., "Without the support of Spirit of Children, we would have to drastically reduce the number of services that we are able to provide to our most vulnerable and medically fragile patients." Anne Reilly, Child Life Department Manager & PICU Specialist at Children's Hospital of NJ at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ says, "The Spirit of Children program has not only positively impacted the patients and families we serve, but also our staff, allowing Child Life to expand to evening and weekend hours."

As Halloween draws near, Spirit of Children is making sure fun and celebrations are on the calendar this year. Through the generous donations of Spirit Halloween's vendor partners, Spirit of Children will provide more than 35,000 costumes to its pediatric hospital partners. Hospital staff and Spirit of Children volunteers will also team up to bring a variety of special events, including costume parties and trick-or-treat celebrations, to many hospitals this season. According to Erin Bailey, Director, Child Life and Therapeutic Programs at Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health, "You can't measure the joy our patients and their families have when they get to dress up for Halloween each year. It may be a one-day celebration, but the impact goes far beyond the costume. It's the ability to have some normalcy and we are grateful for the support and kindness we receive each year from Spirit of Children."

"I could never have imagined the impact Spirit of Children would have when we first started this program, but through the incredible efforts of our team and unwavering support from our guests, we were able to eclipse $110 million in total donations last year, an incredible achievement," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween and Founder of Spirit of Children. "Halloween is especially magical for children. For children in hospitals, a Halloween celebration not only brings joy and fun during a scary time, but also creates a sense of normalcy by helping them participate in the childhood fun that all of their peers also enjoy."

The partnership between the pediatric hospitals and Spirit of Children is built within each community. With 100% of the funds raised at stores remaining in respective local communities, Spirit Halloween associates and Child Life departments have developed lasting and meaningful relationships, many of which date back to the inaugural year nearly two decades ago.

To learn more about Spirit of Children please visit SpiritofChildren.com .

About Spirit of Children

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since fundraising began in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $110 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the United States and Canada. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100% of funds going toward support for Child Life. For the 2023 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting 159 pediatric hospitals across North America, with a goal to raise $18 million. Spirit Halloween encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween. For more information, please visit: SpiritofChildren.com .

About Spirit Halloween

Celebrating 40-years of business, Spirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com ) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com .

