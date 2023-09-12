STMNT Grooming Goods® NEW Launch features three new styling products – one for each of the brand Creator's capsule collections

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STMNT Grooming Goods® expanded its styling assortment with three new products each crafted by one of the brand's creators, Julius Cvesar, Sofie Pok, and Miguel Gutierrez to expand STMNT Grooming Goods® portfolio.

STMNT Grooming Goods® launches Three New Styling Products: Curl Cream, Gel and Definition Spray. (PRNewswire)

"These new products showcase STMNT Grooming Goods® growth and the demand for additional stylers within the range to cover white spots," shares Stephanie Grady, VP of Marketing. "Since the brand launched with its original portfolio in 2020, we are thrilled to expand each creator's collection."

STMNT Grooming Goods® Curl Cream by Julius Cvesar – for legendary curl definition.

The rich, creamy formula with argan oil, controls and defines waves, curls, and coils.

"For clients with textured hair, finding a styling product that defines curls and waves without leaving hair feeling crunchy can be a challenge. That's where STMNT Grooming Goods® Curl Cream comes in. This product enhances and controls waves, curls, and coils while nourishing hair. It can be used on its own for a natural look or as a pre-styler before applying STMNT Grooming Goods® paste. To achieve a variety of styling finishes, you can blow-dry or let the hair air dry after applying."– Julius Cvesar, STMNT Grooming Goods® Creator

Enhances, controls, and defines waves, curls, and coils without crispiness. Leaves a smooth and nourished hair feel.

Julius Cvesar's signature scent: a twist of creamy coconut & sandalwood, with inflections of orris

MSRP $21.95

STMNT Grooming Goods® Definition Spray by Sofie Pok – your go-to product for defined texture.

The formula with sugar, salt, and glycerin provides grip, volume and a fuller hair feeling with a non-sticky hold.

"For those embracing their individuality and natural beauty, STMNT Definition Spray is the perfect fit. Say goodbye to perfectly styled hair and hello to effortlessly structured locks that celebrate your unruly charm. With a touch of STMNT Definition Spray, your unique texture is enhanced, leaving you confidently groomed while staying true to your authentic self every day." - Sofie Pok, STMNT Grooming Goods® Creator

Creates strong texture and definition; providing grip, volume and a fuller hair feel

Semi-matte finish, non-sticky hold, avoids drying out the hair

Formulated with sugar, salt, and glycerin

Staygold's signature scent: an invigorating mix of citrus and peppermint, aquatic & woody notes

MSRP $21.95

STMNT Grooming Goods® Gel by Miguel Gutierrez – a classic with a statement-making twist.

Formulated with charcoal for a satin-like, semi-matte finish, it creates strong definition with a firm hold.

"The first STMNT Grooming Goods® Gel is the go-to product for any classic gel look with a modern twist. STMNT Grooming Goods® Gel provides diverse styling abilities, with a firm hold and dries in the hair with a satin/semi-matte finish instead of a standard gel's wet look." – Miguel Gutierrez, STMNT Grooming Goods® Creator

Creates strong definition and provides firm hold

Formulated with charcoal for a satin-like, semi-matte finish

Easy to wash out

Nomad Barber's signature scent: a fresh mix of spices, lavender & a hint of wood

MSRP $21.95

Fueled by the knowledge and artistry from leading barbers, STMNT Grooming Goods® continues to prove itself as a disruptive brand that brings next level grooming goods to barbershops and hairdressers worldwide. These are crafted products from scratch, brought to you by the founding collective where three barbers came together to develop STMNT Grooming Goods®:

@juliuscaesar ) Julius Arriola AKA Julius Cvesar (

@staygold31 ) Sofie Pok AKA Staygold (

@nomadbarber) Miguel Gutierrez AKA Nomad Barber (

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

Contact:

Madison Shihadeh

781-279-3200

mshihadeh@gearcommunications.com

Henkel Logo Red (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STMNT Grooming Goods