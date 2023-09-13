GREATER HOUSTON AREA TEACHER WINS 2023 TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM TEACHERS OF TOMORROW

George Ranch High School educator wins $5,000 cash prize to improve classroom learning after national community vote

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation's largest alternative certification program, announced Isaac Fudge, George Ranch High School teacher from Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, as its 2023 Teacher of the Year. The notable award recognizes teachers for their hard work and dedication to the teaching profession. As the winner, Isaac will receive a $5,000 cash prize to improve his classroom and incorporate new learning opportunities as well as a year-long professional development membership to SimpleK12.

Isaac Fudge, Teachers of Tomorrow 2023 Teacher of the Year (PRNewswire)

Field supervisors and principals across the nation in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas nominated talented, first-year educators to become Teachers of Tomorrow's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Nine finalists, one from each state Teachers of Tomorrow operates in, were selected and the community was able to vote for a winner. Isaac's winning of the national public vote reflects his passion for teaching and the admiration he has from his students and peers.

"The 2023 Teacher of the Year award is a true testament to the skills of teachers across the nation who went through Teachers of Tomorrow's alternative certification program," said Dr. Heath Morrison, CEO of Teachers of Tomorrow. "All the finalists showed a passion and dedication for their careers and to their students. It is an honor to have had these educators go through the Teachers of Tomorrow program, and we would like to congratulate Isaac Fudge for his exceptional work both inside and outside of the classroom."

Serving as a Marketing Teacher, Recruiting Coordinator, Varsity Offensive Line Coach and Boys' Soccer Coach at George Ranch High School, Isaac Fudge makes a memorable impact on students with various interests. Isaac's own coaches and educators inspired him to enter the teaching profession. Isaac chose Teachers of Tomorrow due to its history of helping qualified individuals enter the classroom. As an educator, Isaac continues to develop meaningful relationships with students and colleagues, and understands the importance of mentorship. As part of the teaching profession, Isaac is most excited about helping youth achieve success and chase their dreams through his leadership. Isaac plans to use the prize money to incorporate new programming and learning tools in his lessons that will allow his students to grow and better prepare themselves for the transition into higher education institutions.

"This profession is a purpose-driven career," said Isaac Fudge, Teachers of Tomorrow 2023 Teacher of the Year. "It brings great amounts of fulfillment on a daily basis. I didn't think that I would be in this career when I was in college. But now, I couldn't imagine myself doing anything different. The life skills and lessons that you teach today's youth are amazing when you see them using them and benefiting from them. But, the mentorship and relationships are beyond what you can put into words. Young people just want genuine and quality adults to look up to and be around. If you can do that and be intentional daily with their best interest in mind, you will go home feeling fulfilled daily."

Below you will find information on all of the 2023 Teacher of the Year state finalists:

Misty Foster , 4 th Grade Math and Science Teacher at Banoak Elementary School ( Vale, NC )

Isaac Fudge , Marketing Teacher, Recruiting Coordinator, Varsity Offensive Line Coach and Boys' Soccer Coach at George Ranch High School ( Richmond, TX )

Chelsea Garner , 9 th – 12 th Grade Multilingual Language Program (ESOL) Teacher at White Knoll High School ( Lexington, SC )

Kristi Judson , 1 st Grade General Education Teacher in the Franklin Community School Corporation ( Franklin, IN )

Chase LaComb , 5 th Grade Teacher in Clark County School District ( Las Vegas, NV )

Leslie McKahan , 2 nd Grade Math and Science Teacher in the School District of Osceola County ( Kissimmee, FL )

Jordan Priebe , 6 th – 8 th Grade Science Teacher at North Adams Jerome Public Schools ( North Adams, MI )

Jennifer Qualls , 6 th Grade Teacher at Mesa Public Schools ( Mesa, AZ )

Ashley Self , 6th – 8th Grade English as a Second Language Teacher at three schools in the Mobile County Public School System ( Mobile, AL )

