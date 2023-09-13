Greenhouse Promotes Henry Tsai to Chief Product Officer

Seasoned Product Leader Will Drive Product Vision and AI Innovation for Hiring Software Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring operating system for people-first companies, announced today that it has promoted Henry Tsai to Chief Product Officer. As a longstanding part of the Executive Leadership Team, Henry will continue to show his commitment to the principles of IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Allyship) by actively working to create the conditions for inclusion and belonging at Greenhouse and for its customers through product innovation.

Greenhouse leader Henry Tsai has been promoted to Chief Product Officer. Tsai's vision includes developing AI tools that make the experience of finding and hiring the right candidates fairer, easier and more efficient for Greenhouse customers. (PRNewswire)

With over a decade of experience leading product teams, Henry has a proven track record of innovating and improving products at a variety of companies. Prior to joining Greenhouse as VP of Product & Design, Tsai led product engineering teams at SAP to build context-as-a-service platforms using cutting edge machine learning and AI. His work focused on developing matching services and predicate systems to power SAP's intelligent enterprise solutions. Tsai led product development for Flights, Hotwire Car Rental, and CarRentals.com at Hotwire (Part of Expedia Group) and oversaw the launch of its international car site.

"Henry's promotion to Chief Product Officer comes at an exciting time for Greenhouse. His proven track record of driving product innovation and his commitment to improving candidate experiences make him the ideal leader to shape our product vision going forward," said Jon Stross, President and Co-founder of Greenhouse."Under Henry's leadership, I am confident Greenhouse will continue developing hiring technologies to modernize the recruiting process for our customers, while developing a strong perspective on the impacts of AI and automation. With Henry at the helm of our product organization, Greenhouse is well-positioned to deliver even more value to our customers and their teams."

Henry has been instrumental in Greenhouse's recent product launches. He has overseen the success of products including:

Sourcing Automation : Helps recruiters to find and capture candidates' contact information and connect with them through automated emails. : Helps recruiters to find and capture candidates' contact information and connect with them through automated emails.

Greenhouse Goals : Enables TA teams to set goals at an individual or company-wide level, offering greater transparency into their performance and visibility into areas of improvement. : Enables TA teams to set goals at an individual or company-wide level, offering greater transparency into their performance and visibility into areas of improvement.

Personal Pronouns : Helps make individual affirmation possible, creating a respectful, comfortable interviewing experience. : Helps make individual affirmation possible, creating a respectful, comfortable interviewing experience.

With nearly half of HR managers considering using AI, Henry will ensure that Greenhouse is unlocking the full potential of this technology through product development and integrations while navigating the nuanced ethical and bias considerations AI warrants. As CPO, Henry will spearhead the company's AI product strategy to reduce bias in all aspects of the hiring process for its over 7,000 customers.

Under his leadership, Greenhouse will leverage natural language processing, machine learning algorithms, and other cutting-edge AI capabilities to deliver innovative products that streamline and enhance recruiting and hiring. Henry's vision includes developing AI tools that make the experience of finding and hiring the right candidates fairer, easier, and more efficient for Greenhouse customers.

"I am delighted to step into this new role as Chief Product Officer at Greenhouse. During my time at Greenhouse, I've worked closely with our talented product team to deliver solutions that create an efficient, effective and equitable hiring process for our customers and their candidates. I'm committed to continuing that mission by leveraging my decade of product leadership experience to build products that transform how companies hire," said Henry Tsai, Chief Product Officer at Greenhouse. "I am excited to continue to improve the experiences of candidates, especially through the use of new technologies like AI and help companies build the teams they need to succeed through the creation and development of innovative products at Greenhouse."

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring operating system for people-first companies.

Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to promote more fair and equitable hiring practices and more data-driven decisions so companies can continuously get better at hiring.

We've helped over 7,000 companies turn talent into their competitive advantage, so they can hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring MaturityTM curve .

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces (2019-2022), Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022), Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

© 2023, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Hire for what's next," "Talent Makers" and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

Writing about Greenhouse? We've got everything you need. For access to company logos, images, information and more, contact press@greenhouse.io .

(PRNewsfoto/Greenhouse) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greenhouse Software, Inc.